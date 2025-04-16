Out with Old! Starting May 1, Only ‘New’ MILITARY STAR Cards Will be Accepted

DALLAS – The Exchange Credit Program is reminding MILITARY STAR® cardmembers to activate their new cards as soon possible (https://flic.kr/p/2qSWEUo). All “old” Statue of Liberty cards will be deactivated May 1.



New cards with an EMV chip and enhanced security features were issued in the fall.



The MILITARY STAR card delivers more than $470 million in annual value through its industry-leading low flat APR; rewards program; discounts; Military Clothing plan; deployment benefits; financing promotions; and no annual, late or over-limit fees.



The MILITARY STAR savings continue year-round with special offers and everyday discounts such as:



• 5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange gas stations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on online orders.



Deactivated cards should be cut up and disposed of. Cardmembers who have not received a new card, should contact the MILITARY STAR Contact Center (https://www.myecp.com/HtmlPages/ContactUs).



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Social-media-friendly version: On May 1, all “old” Statue of Liberty MILITARY STAR cards will be deactivated. Activate your new card today! Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Ub



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum at 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:35 Story ID: 495529 Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Out with Old! Starting May 1, Only ‘New’ MILITARY STAR Cards Will be Accepted, by Teonja Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.