U.S. Army Performs Mass Oath of Enlistment in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. — The U.S Army conducts a mass Oath of Enlistment ceremony for the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) graduation at Bogalusa High School, today, April 17.



The Oath of Enlistment, or swear-in ceremony, starts at 2 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.



“Our Recruiters are heavily involved with this JROTC program, so we wanted to capture their graduation considering the number of Future Soldiers enlisting from this school,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander, said.



According to Gimenez, Bogalusa High School has the largest group of JROTC graduates in the New Orleans Recruiting Company area.



Bogalusa High’s JROTC students taking their Oath of Enlistment are Mylasia Keys; Rhiyanna Holloway; Rodney Gill; Tristen Joiner; Cyera Lathan; Payton Deahl; Sydney Perkins; Jaleiha Williams; and Ayanna Anderson.



“With the size of the JROTC graduates and the amount Future Soldiers we have, the tradition of a swear-in ceremony will be fitting for the occasion,” Gimenez said. “We have a little over 10% percent of this graduating class headed to the Army.”



JROTC graduation, aside from typical high school graduation, allows family, friends and peers to witness and acknowledge the profound journeys to-and-through service of each graduate.



Historically, the first Oath of Enlistment for the Continental Army goes back to1775 and is now required for all new enlistees to recite before officially joining the Armed Forces.



