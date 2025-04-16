433rd ASTS Train With First Responders, Healthcare Professionals in Guyana

Nearly 60 U.S. Air Force medical professionals launched the final engagement of the 2025 Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission March 29, working alongside Guyanese partners over two weeks to share medical knowledge, deliver vital equipment, and strengthen international relationships.



Airmen from the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, arriving prepared to lead, connect, and provide critical care across five major medical facilities in Guyana: Port Mourant Hospital, New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, West Demerara Regional Hospital, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and the Cheddi Jagan Dental School. The LAMAT 25 mission is part of ongoing global health engagement initiative led by Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH).



“The most important goal is to demonstrate our readiness, and willingness to support our partner nations through global health initiatives,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Angella Mudd, 433rd ASTS and LAMAT Guyana mission commander. “The 433rd ASTS has worked tirelessly with a focus on specific training needs to provide needed specialized care anywhere and anytime.”



At Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation—the country’s busiest public hospital—the team partnered with Dr. Zulfikar Bux, head of the emergency department and national director for emergency medicine, to integrate into the emergency room and other hospital departments. There, the U.S. team encountered a range of high-acuity cases, including gunshot wounds, traffic accident trauma, childbirth, and pediatric emergencies.

With Bux’s support, the team also worked with Ron Morris, chief emergency medical technician for Guyana Emergency Medical Services. Together, they visited the Eccles Fire Station and Guyana Fire Service Headquarters, where they exchanged best practices and introduced tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) techniques.



“Any approach to patient care should be multidisciplinary,” said Morris. “We should work as a team. Sharing those skills, sharing that knowledge is not just beneficial for the individual, but it’s also beneficial for effective patient care and management.”



The U.S. team also joined Guyanese EMTs for ambulance ride-alongs, gaining insight into local response procedures and equipment use. Cleveland King, an advanced EMT training officer with Guyana Fire Service and EMS, demonstrated equipment and shared emergency tactics with 433rd ASTS members.



“Thank you so much for all this training and insight,” said Tech. Sgt. Rodrigo Salinas, 433rd ASTS medical technician. “It is amazing how much we have in common. We have different resources and procedures in America, but here you’re still able to give life-saving care with the limited equipment and supplies you have.”



Moved by King’s passion and skill, Salinas presented him with his velcro technical sergeant stripes.



“I was very impressed with your attention to detail and your passion to save lives,” Salinas said. “That’s why I want to give you my tech sergeant stripes—you really remind me of myself.”



Later, the U.S. team returned to Fire Service Headquarters to deliver an introductory TCCC course led by Maj. Alisha Young, a 433rd ASTS critical care air transport team physician. She taught emergency responders about trauma systems, the U.S. hub-and-spoke hospital model, and the importance of logistics in delivering trauma care.



“In the military we need to be able to go anywhere in the world in a moment’s notice,” said Young. “Every moment is crucial and knowing the best logistical routes to save lives is paramount.”



She emphasized the role of EMS in maximizing the “Golden Hour”—the first 60 minutes following a traumatic injury—and the significance of early medical intervention by first responders.



“Hospitals and healthcare professionals can only do so much when the patient arrives,” Young said. “As first responders, those initial moments can be the difference between life, limb, and eyesight.”



The training concluded with small-group, hands-on scenarios using tourniquets and other tools for practical learning.



“My favorite part of the training was the hands-on practical learning,” said King. “Learning new skills and applying them in training expands my range of knowledge. We want to say thank you, good work, keep it up, and we look forward to continuous collaboration as we develop EMS even more in Guyana.”



Mudd highlighted the value of investing in healthcare partnerships and emphasized the importance of first responders in the global health ecosystem.



“My team’s goal is to help facilitate global health initiatives, and it starts with those first responders who transport lives to clinics and hospitals,” she said. “Global health initiatives rely on teamwork, community, and readiness. I’ve been humbled by the hospitality of the Guyanese people and government. At every opportunity, our partner nation has expressed gratitude, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnerships. Reserve Citizen Airmen are ready now to save lives—not just through hands-on treatment, but by investing in the future of our partner nations’ healthcare systems.”

