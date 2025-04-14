USMEPCOM Celebrates Miami MEPS Grand Opening

After more than seven years in the making, United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) celebrated the official grand opening of the newly relocated Miami MEPS on April 15, 2025.



The event, held at the MEPS’s new home inside a federal building in downtown Miami, marked the culmination of years of planning, coordination and hard work by staff past and present. USMEPCOM Commander Col. Frankie Cochiaosue joined local leadership, service members and staff in honoring the journey and achievement of the Miami team.



The grand opening followed a successful ‘soft opening’ in December 2024, when the station officially began operations at the new site. The move was executed with remarkable efficiency — MEPS staff closed their former location on a Thursday and began processing applicants the following Monday, resulting in only one non-processing day.



“The move itself was remarkable,” said Cochiaosue. “Shutting down on a Thursday and being fully operational on a Monday with only one day of processing lost – that’s a big deal. That kind of turnaround reflects the commitment this team has to the mission and to every applicant that depends on us.”



Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Webster, Miami MEPS commander, extended special thanks to Carlos Madico, administrative services technician, and Perry Baker, information technology specialist, for their critical roles in supporting the transition. He also highlighted the teamwork and commitment shown by the Miami MEPS staff throughout the move.



“It was great to see all hands on deck – even on a Saturday," said Webster. “Everyone was pitching in, and it was awesome to see everyone come together in this way. It’s been an incredible feat, and we did it together.”

The facility’s journey to its new location began when the lease for the MEPS’s previous site expired. Once a suitable space was identified in a federal building, the extensive process of designing and outfitting the new facility began.

“This transition into a new home marks a bold new chapter for Miami MEPS,” said Cochiaosue. “We move from a long serving facility to a modern federal building, purposely designed to elevate our mission, enhance security and reflect the professionalism and dignity with which we serve every applicant.”



The April 15 ceremony not only recognized the operational success of the move but also paid tribute to Miami’s long-standing connection to military service.



“While each MEPS shares the same mission, to process and qualify those who are ready to serve, each has its own history,” said Cochiaosue. “Miami’s story is one of transformation, pride and commitment that goes back generations”



Cochiaosue reflected on the area’s history, noting that in 1943, nearly all of Miami Beach’s 300 hotels were converted into military housing or training facilities during World War II.



Today, the Miami MEPS is one of 66 stations across the United States and its territories responsible for evaluating and processing applicants entering military service. These facilities provide each applicant’s first official impression of the Armed Forces and are guided by USMEPCOM’s motto: Freedom’s Front Door.



At the heart of that mission is the Oath of Enlistment. In keeping with USMEPCOM tradition, the Miami MEPS Ceremony Room has been dedicated to a fallen service member — Cpl. Marcus W. Preudhomme, a U.S. Marine who was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008.



“Cpl. Preudhomme’s story is not just a matter of sacrifice; it’s a call to service,” said Cochiaosue. “Every applicant who steps into the ceremony room bearing his name will feel the weight of his legacy. This room and this MEPS are sacred spaces, where service begins and the value of duty, honor and country are passed on to the next generation.”



Preudhomme, who enlisted at age 20, was killed alongside fellow Marines and local leaders by a suicide bomber in Karmah, Iraq. His legacy lives on in the space where future service members take their first steps in uniform.



“As we cut the ribbon today, we honor the past, celebrate the present and build towards a future where Miami MEPS continues to shape the force that defends our freedoms,” said Cochiaosue.



Following the official remarks and ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees were invited to witness a group of new applicants take the Oath of Enlistment in the dedicated ceremony room, a powerful symbol of both the past and future of military service in South Florida.



“This vivid reflection reminds us how central the military recruiting and processing mission is to the strength of the United States Armed Forces,” Cochiaosue said.



The Miami MEPS team continues its mission, now in a modern facility designed to serve generations of applicants with dignity, precision and respect.



“While today we celebrate this new facility, we pause to remember what matters most,” said Cochiaosue. “The people we serve and the legacy we uphold.”

