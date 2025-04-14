Perseverance and Desire Lead to Higher Scores for NTAG ORV Future Sailor

A little over a year ago future Sailor Mike Labrado packed his bags and took a chance to better his life, moving from the Philippines to Ohio, he decided to chase his dream. He gave up a job as a merchant marine but couldn’t give up his passion.



“I used to be in the merchant marines,” Labrado said. “It is my passion to be a Sailor.”



This passion led Lebrado through the doors of Navy Recruiting Station Cleveland where Engineman Chief (ENC) Scott Le helped prepare him for his duties as a Sailor in America’s Navy.



“When he walked in, I knew he had the drive to be a Sailor,” Chief Le said. “We prepared all the paperwork and scheduled him for processing at the Military Entrance and Processing Station (MEPS), where he originally chose Aviation Support Equipment Technician as his job.”



Lebrado originally scored a 25 on his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), this didn’t sit well with him, he knew that he could exceed this score with more study.



“When he came back from MEPS he was determined to do better,” Chief Le said. “He asked me what he needed to do to try again, I told him he needed to study, but not math and engineering, he needed to work on his English skills and paragraph comprehension.”



After receiving the advice of his recruiter, future Sailor Labrado hit the books, studying from multiple sources like ASVAB for Dummies, the Chan Academy, and the Union Test Prep website for at least an hour a day, three to four days a week, for a month. He said that the best thing his recruiter did was offer guidance and a quiet place to study.



“At home there are so many distractions,” Lebrado stated. “Going to the recruiting office was the best place for me, I knew if I sacrificed my time, I would get something I truly wanted.”



Librado’s’ dreams of working on ships came to fruition after retesting for his ASVAB, where his motivation and confidence paid off with a score of 55 and a new job as an Electricians Mate (EM).



“We want to give our future Sailors every opportunity,” Cmdr. Patrick Henken, Commanding Officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley, said. “Providing the ability to retest for an improved score is just one way we can ensure the highest quality applicants become part of America’s Navy.”



Recruit Lebrado shipped out for boot camp on April 9 and is currently on his way to fulfilling his dream of becoming a United States Navy Sailor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2025 Date Posted: 04.16.2025 15:04 Story ID: 495443 Location: OHIO, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Perseverance and Desire Lead to Higher Scores for NTAG ORV Future Sailor, by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.