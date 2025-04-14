Against All Odds: Wyoming Guard Airmen make history with Antarctic cardiac evacuation

Courtesy Photo | Dan Baldwin (left), University of Texas flight nurse, Master Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dan Baldwin (left), University of Texas flight nurse, Master Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty, 187th Wyoming Air National Guard aeromedical evacuation technician, provide in-flight care for a heart attack victim aboard a LC-130 in route to Christchurch, New Zealand, Feb. 13, 2025. The Antarctic is as remote as it gets, with great distance to the nearest help and limited resources, so the mission contained a standardized response plan for medical incidents and select personnel trained to handle them. Maj. Nate Krueger and Master Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty of the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron delivered critical care during a life-saving patient transport mission in Antarctica. Their actions and expert care helped make history with the first successful cardiac arrest evacuation from the continent in over 35 years. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MCMURDO STATION, Antarctica – In a historic feat of teamwork, precision, and lifesaving expertise, members of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron played a critical role in the first successful evacuation of a cardiac arrest patient from McMurdo Station, Antarctica, in more than 35 years.



The patient, a U.S. civilian contractor and veteran of more than 20 Operation Deep Freeze missions, suffered a massive heart attack at McMurdo Station. The station, a key hub for the U.S. Antarctic Program, is home to over 500 personnel during the harsh winter months when flights in or out are nearly impossible.



Temperatures had hovered near -35°C (-31°F), and a prior rescue attempt had been thwarted by severe blizzards.



Race Against Time



The emergency began when the approximately 60-year-old male collapsed in the station’s galley. Medical professionals from McMurdo’s fire department, National Science Foundation, and U.S. Air Force responded instantly, finding the man in cardiac arrest — a “widow maker” heart attack caused by a complete blockage of the left anterior descending artery.



First responders initiated CPR and delivered multiple defibrillator shocks en route to the station clinic. After nearly 40 minutes of intensive efforts, including CPR, epinephrine injections, and eight defibrillation shocks, the team stabilized the patient and began planning an immediate medical evacuation.



“This was a truly remarkable case,” said Maj. Nate Krueger, flight nurse with the Wyoming Air National Guard. “From the moment of collapse to the successful evacuation, every step was executed with precision and urgency. The coordination between emergency responders, the clinic team, and the flight crew made all the difference.”



A Dangerous Flight, A Life Saved



Krueger and Master Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty, an aeromedical technician also with the 187th AES, were deployed to support Operation Deep Freeze — the U.S. military’s logistical mission in Antarctica since 1955 — and led the patient’s stabilization and transport efforts.



In a place where help is measured not in minutes, but miles and hours, the airlift was no routine mission. A Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft carrying additional medical staff landed on McMurdo’s icy runway during a brief daylight window. Following about 90 minutes on the ground, a U.S. Air Force LC-130 flew the patient 2,500 miles to Christchurch, New Zealand — a seven-hour flight across one of the world’s most unforgiving terrains.



Upon arrival, the patient was rushed to a hospital catheterization lab where two stents were placed to reopen his arteries. In total, the ordeal lasted about 12 hours from collapse to advanced cardiac care — and ended with the patient walking out of the hospital days later.



An Unmatched Partnership



“This was a win through teamwork and rapid emergency response,” said Maj. Thomas Powell, McMurdo Station flight surgeon. “Having a robust cooperative partnership between the National Science Foundation and the military was key to ensuring rapid medical care and evacuation of the patient.”



The success of this mission highlights the strength of the longstanding partnership between the U.S. military and the National Science Foundation in supporting scientific operations in Antarctica. It also underscores the critical importance of readiness and training in environments where help is hours — or even days — away.



“This was more than a mission — it was a life saved against all odds,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, Director of Joint Staff for the Wyoming National Guard. “What our Airmen and their teammates accomplished is extraordinary. The 187 AES embodied what it means to be Citizen-Airmen — bringing compassion and expert care to one of the most remote places on Earth. Great job Krueger and Glotfelty.”