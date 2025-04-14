Remains of World War II Soldier, Bridgeton, New Jersey, native, to be buried in Big Pine, California

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Roman Cherubini, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred April 26 at Big Pine Crocker Cemetery, Big Pine, California. Brune Mortuary, Bishop California, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Bridgeton, New Jersey, Cherubini was assigned to F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), also known as “Merrill’s Marauders.” He was killed in action June 16, 1944, at age 22, during conflict against heavily fortified Japanese positions north of Myitkyina, Burma.



Cherubini was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Dec. 16, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in January 2022 from National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu – also known as the Punchbowl - for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pvt. Cherubini go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4121983/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-cherubini-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Brune Mortuary, 760-873-4266.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2025 Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:17 Story ID: 495414 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: BIG PINE, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: BRIDGETON, NEW JERSEY, US Hometown: EWING, NEW JERSEY, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier, Bridgeton, New Jersey, native, to be buried in Big Pine, California, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.