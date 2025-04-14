Captain Wai Family Posthumously Receives the Medal of Honor

Capt. Francis B. Wai’s family received the replacement Congressional Medal of Honor Medalion on April 14, 2025, at Punahou School, Honolulu for his heroic actions during WWII on October 20, 1944, at Leyte, Philippines.



Capt Wai’s original MOH is held at the Smithsonian displaying his legacy of service and sacrifice.



On October 20, 1944, Captain Wai was killed in action in the Philippines while leading an assault that saved many lives. He was posthumously presented with the Medal of Honor.



The ceremony was presided by the local news anchor Stephanie Lum along with civilian and military leaders in attendance paying honor and respect to the Wai family. In attendance were Governor Josh Green; Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii, Maj. Gen. Steve Logan; and U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell amongst others.



Brent Wilson shared remarks on behalf of Wai’s History and heroic actions of Wai highlighting his bravery and commitment to lead the charge. “Captain Wai had no responsibility to lead the charge,” said Wilson.



Vowell had the honor of presenting the MOH medal to the Wai family during the ceremony. Although his role in the ceremony primarily involved presenting the medal, Vowell later reflected on the profound meaning it held for him.



“Ceremonies like this remind us of our duty to always remember the sacrifice and to never forget the uncommon valor and heroism of Soldiers like Captain Wai,” said Vowell. “It is our privilege to live up to and protect their reputation as best we can. Although the Medal of Honor is the symbol of our nation’s highest bestowed honor, what we owe men like Captain Wai is beyond evaluation.”



Marly W. Wilson, grandniece of Wai, shared her pride and excitement in seeing his legacy honored on such a meaningful stage.



“We are incredibly proud to see his story and example shared with the world. It’s a powerful and meaningful tribute to the sacrifices made for our country—often in the face of challenging cultural attitudes,” said Wilson. “Ethnicity has no bearing on a Soldier’s effectiveness or their commitment to representing our nation and defending our freedoms. His sacrifice is just as valuable and significant as that of any brave man or woman who has given so much for the liberties we enjoy today.”



Throughout his life, Wai demonstrated unwavering dedication, determination, and leadership. He worked tirelessly, forged ahead under pressure, and consistently sought higher ground. On October 20, 1944, Wai refused to remain on the beach while his brothers-in-arms were pinned down under heavy enemy fire. Instead, he stepped forward, rallying disoriented troops and using his unique skills and experience to clear a path forward. In doing so, he became not only a hero, but a symbol of selfless leadership.



Wai has had a profound effect through his actions and continues to lead the charge and shape the values instilled across generations to come and his family.

