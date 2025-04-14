Vermont Army National Guard Land Component Commander: COC & Brig. Gen. James M. Pabis Retirement

The Vermont Army National Guard’s Land Component Command welcomes a new general officer as Brig. Gen. James M. Pabis (retired) relinquishes command to Brig. Gen. Eric L. Gagnon during a change of command ceremony on Saturday, April 5th, at the Green Mountain Armory in Colchester, Vermont.



Pabis has more than 30 years of uniformed commissioned service. He spent 10 years with the United States Army Reserves, 19 with the New York Army National Guard and will retire from the Vermont National Guard having joined in Dec. of 2020.



He earned his Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University, an M.B.A. from Russell Sage College in Albany and most recently an M.S.S. in Strategic Studies from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.



After earning a commission in 1991, Pabis commanded at the company, detachment, battalion and brigade levels as well as numerous staff positions. He deployed to Baghdad from September 2006 - August 2007, serving as the Detachment Commander, 272nd Military Police Detachment, 16th MP Brigade, Task Force 134 (Detainee Operations). He has led or been part of multiple state activations including Sept. 11 Ground Zero, Hurricane Irene, Superstorm Sandy, Polar Vortex, June Floods, and COVID-19 Response.



In 2020, he assumed duty as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Vermont Army National Guard, Colchester, Vermont where he became a General Officer on December 28 of the same year.



Pabis retires after having earned the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (with 1 Silver and 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters), National Defense Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Service Star), Iraq Campaign Medal (with 2 Bronze Service Stars), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with Silver Hourglass and M Device), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and a Combat Action Badge.



“I’ve had the privilege and the honor of playing a small part over the last 34 years in the Army, including Vermont. It’s an honor for me to have participated in some part,” said Ret. Brig. Gen. James M. Pabis, former Land Component Commander, Vermont Army National Guard, “The D.C. riots, overseas deployments, the southern border mission, covid, the floods, recruiting and retention, the biathlon, has been a huge focus for us. Through it all I’ve made a simple observation on getting it done, it’s all about the people.”



Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, was present to congratulate the incoming and outgoing commanders and their families. Maj. Gen. Knight also presented Brig. Gen. Pabis with the Distinguished Service Medal and the two star coin.



Gagnon graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor in Arts from the University of Vermont, a Masters of Education from Norwich University and an M.S.S. in Strategic Studies from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.



Gagnon has held a myriad of key positions with the Guard to include command of Task Force Long Trail in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2010. Previously he was assigned as the Army Chief of Staff for the Vermont National Guard. In his civilian career he is the Assistant Dean for facilities, administration, and planning for the Larner School of Medicine at the University of Vermont.



“For the future, my vision, the leadership's vision, blends the principles of evoked potential in three mottos. Always ready, always there from the National Guard, Serve and Support from my dear friends at the 186th Brigade Support Battalion and Ascend to Victory from 3-172nd Infantry (Mountain),” said Brig. Gen. Eric Gagnon, Land Component Commander, Vermont Army National Guard.

Date Taken: 04.05.2025 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US