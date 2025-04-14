Picatinny NCOs using tuition assistance, mixed with camaraderie, to invest in continued education

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Within the armed forces, senior leaders often encourage fellow servicemembers to pursue civilian education, to enhance their leadership skills and prepare for future roles. While continuing education does come with an associated cost, a variety of educational benefits are available to make servicemembers more valuable to their service branch.



Military Tuition Assistance is a benefit for active-duty service members, managed by individual service branches, covering tuition costs up to a certain limit. The GI Bill, administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs, provides educational benefits to veterans and some active-duty members, including tuition, housing, and book stipends.



The U.S. Army's Tuition Assistance Program provides Soldiers with funds to assist in paying for voluntary higher education courses. In 2024, U.S. Army officials announced a policy update that would allow for a $500 increase in tuition assistance. The boost increases the annual cap from $4,000 to $4,500.



At U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal, 100 percent of the non-commissioned officers (NCOs) are working to continue their education outside their normal duty hours, taking advantage of tuition assistance.



“We have three NCOs in our organization,” said Command Sgt. Maj. David M. Franks, the senior enlisted servicemember on the Arsenal. “We invest in one another. Our relationships involve sharing knowledge, skills, and experiences to help each other grow.”



Franks was inspired to return to school by one of his junior NCOs, Sgt. 1st Class Randy McKire Jr., a Religious Affairs Specialist assigned to the garrison. McKire recently earned his master’s degree, also in sports management, through American Military University (AMU).



“Speaking with Sgt. 1st Class McKire provided me a level of comfort and a newfound motivation,” Franks said.



That discussion prompted Franks to enroll in courses with the university, completing a bachelor’s degree in sports management through AMU in July 2024, and then also beginning the journey towards earning his master’s.



Sgt. Tisha Rivera, Religious Affairs Specialist, is the most junior NCO assigned to the garrison. She, too, is attending AMU and is working towards earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and intends to continue to also earn a master’s in the field.



“As of right now I want to focus on Psychology of Combat, and Psychology of Addiction and Substance Abuse,” she said. “I grew up in the military and would love to continue helping Soldiers and Veterans once I am done.”



Because her husband is stationed in Germany, Rivera raises the couple’s daughter by herself, adding to the complexity of being a Soldier, mother, and furthering her education.



“For the longest time everyone told me to go to college, but nobody ever helped to get information or helped to get me started,” Rivera said. “Once I got here to Picatinny, Sgt. 1st Class McKire was so happy he had finished his degree, that I got motivated. College always brought me fear, but with the help of Sgt. 1st Class McKire I was able to overcome that fear.”



McKire enlisted in the Army while he was still in high school, completing basic training during the summer in between his junior and senior years.



The Army's "Split Training Option" (STO) allows 17-year-old high school juniors to join the Army National Guard or Army Reserve, attend Basic Combat Training (BCT) after their junior year, return to school for their senior year, and then complete Advanced Individual Training (AIT) after graduation, all while earning a paycheck and benefits.



“I was having a son in my senior year, I was 17 years old, and I knew that I would need to take care of my family. The Army would provide me with funds, resources, and benefits, so entering the service was the right choice for me.”



Fast forward 15 years later, McKire now has three children and has earned three degrees with the benefit of tuition assistance as well as Federal Pell Grants, which usually are awarded only to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need and have not earned a bachelor's, graduate, or professional degree.



“The Army always preached that you need an education to advance in your career field. A good NCO once told me that I needed to start going to school. I enrolled in the Internal Sports Sciences Association. I received certifications, along with an associates of science degree in exercise science in 2018.”



McKire went directly into a bachelor’s degree program to once again further his education.



“That was a little more challenging because I was also enrolled in the Army’s Senior Leaders Course (SLC),” McKire said.



SLC is a key component of the Army's professional development system for NCOs, specifically targeting Staff Sergeants (SSG) and Sergeants First Class (SFC) selected for promotion to SFC. It aims to equip these leaders with the necessary technical, tactical, and leadership skills to effectively lead platoon- and company-sized units.



The curriculum includes a wide range of topics such as developmental counseling, awards, NCOERs (Non-Commissioned Officer Evaluation Reports), Army Writing Style, Drill and Ceremonies, and Physical Readiness Training (PRT).



“I was taking five classes at the time, trying to finish the degree, and eventually earned my Bachelor of Science in sports management.”



In 2024, McKire earned his third degree, a Master of Science in sports management



“Being a Religious Affairs NCO, there is only so much career or job experience I can obtain. I wanted to broaden my knowledge and learn another area, something that I am passionate about, and that is sports and education.I wanted to lean on that. My mother went to college and graduated with two master’s degrees, so I wanted to be able to show my children at the same time that it is possible to work full-time and go to school.”



As if all that were not enough, McKire is now in graduate school pursuing a certificate in a completely different area, homeland security.



“One day I was talking to my wife and wondering what other area I can get a degree in because I cannot get another master’s degree with tuition assistance. They will pay for a graduate certificate. Then it hit me, ‘I’m in the military, we’re Soldiers, and homeland security would give me a broader sense of protecting the nation.”



His wife, Myia, also has earned a master’s degree in science and healthcare systems and is working towards completing a second degree herself.



“She was the driving force,” McKire said of his decision to pursue multiple degrees.



McKire said that when he retires from the military he would like to move to Texas and get a job as a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) instructor. JROTC is a program within accredited high schools that provides students with leadership, citizenship, and military training. The federal program offered by the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy, and aims to develop well-rounded individuals with strong character and leadership skills. The program is not a commitment to military service, but rather a way for students to explore leadership and citizenship and potentially develop an interest in a military career.



With continuing education in mind, McKire has already taken steps to help prepare his children for the future by transferring a portion of his post-9/11 GI bill to each of them.



Soldiers who want to begin using Tuition Assistance should first consult with an education counselor at their local installation's education center or visit a virtual education center. They need to declare an educational goal and create an educational plan with the education services specialist or visit the Education Center. Next, they should complete any required training, such as the Virtual Benefits Training for Army Tuition Assistance, and then request funding through the appropriate online portal (e.g., ArmyIgnitED).



ArmyIgnitED is the Army's enterprise voluntary education portal that allows eligible Soldiers, cadets and Army civilians to request financial assistance for classroom and online learning courses anytime and from anywhere.

