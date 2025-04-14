American and Korean students don hanboks on the catwalk

Photo By MUN CHONG | Korean and American students from Cheongdam High School and Humphreys Middle School...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | Korean and American students from Cheongdam High School and Humphreys Middle School pose for a group photo at the Hello! Anjeong Village and Hanbok Runway Event, April 5, 2025. The event sought to bolster cross-cultural understanding among Koreans and Americans and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Nearly 40 Korean and American students from Cheongdam High School and Humphreys Middle School strutted their stuff during the Hello! Anjeong Village and Hanbok Runway Event, April 5.



Students wore hanboks, the traditional Korean attire, and took turns showcasing their style in front of the audience in the Vill's Artist Square just outside Camp Humphreys' walk-in gate.



Their outfits, however, were anything but pedestrian.



Humphreys Middle Schooler Allison Fowler immediately took to her flowy, colorful gown although she had never worn a hanbok before participating in the event.



"I felt special," Fowler said. "It made me feel honored."



The first of its kind and sponsored by Anjeong Village Management Social Cooperative, the event sought to bolster cross-cultural understanding among Korean and Americans and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance.



"We would like to enhance the relationship between USAG Humphreys and the local Anjeong-ri community,” said Han, Seung-seo, chairperson of Anjeong Village Management Social Cooperative. "We are working on several other projects, such as pottery making, woodworking experiences, and more.”



Han said he expects most of the proposed events to be held in the latter part of this year.



