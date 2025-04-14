American and Korean students don hanboks on the catwalk

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American, Korean students don hanboks on the catwalk

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2025

    Story by Jeremy Buddemeier  

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Nearly 40 Korean and American students from Cheongdam High School and Humphreys Middle School strutted their stuff during the Hello! Anjeong Village and Hanbok Runway Event, April 5.

    Students wore hanboks, the traditional Korean attire, and took turns showcasing their style in front of the audience in the Vill's Artist Square just outside Camp Humphreys' walk-in gate.

    Their outfits, however, were anything but pedestrian.

    Humphreys Middle Schooler Allison Fowler immediately took to her flowy, colorful gown although she had never worn a hanbok before participating in the event.

    "I felt special," Fowler said. "It made me feel honored."

    The first of its kind and sponsored by Anjeong Village Management Social Cooperative, the event sought to bolster cross-cultural understanding among Korean and Americans and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance.

    "We would like to enhance the relationship between USAG Humphreys and the local Anjeong-ri community,” said Han, Seung-seo, chairperson of Anjeong Village Management Social Cooperative. "We are working on several other projects, such as pottery making, woodworking experiences, and more.”

    Han said he expects most of the proposed events to be held in the latter part of this year.

    Follow our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usaghumphreys), for many more free cultural exchange activities. You’re sure to find one that suits you!

