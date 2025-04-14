Leto High School Student to be Honored at Our Community Salutes Tampa

Courtesy Photo | TAMPA, Fla. (April 10, 2025) Future Sailor Natasha Cuevas, a Leto High School senior,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TAMPA, Fla. (April 10, 2025) Future Sailor Natasha Cuevas, a Leto High School senior, left, and Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, pose for a photo on campus, April 10, 2025. Cuevas is one of 150 high school seniors, including 20 future Sailors, being recognized for their commitment to serve during an Our Community Salutes (OCS) ceremony on April 15, 2025. According to their website, OCS-USA is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami will support 20 high school seniors from Hillsborough and nearby counties as they are honored for their commitment to Naval service at the Our Community Salutes (OCS) ceremony in Tampa, Fla., April 15, 2025.



The 2025 OCS event in Tampa expects to celebrate more than 150 high school seniors who have committed to military service after graduation. They will be joined by a diverse group of supporters, including active-duty and retired military personnel, local government officials, teachers, counselors, and many others. According to their website, OCS is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the armed services after graduation.



Future Sailor Natasha Cuevas, a high school senior and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) student at Leto High School, says was excited when she learned of the opportunity to participate.



“It’s an opportunity to be recognized in front of my family,” said Cuevas, who is first in her family to serve in the military. “They are the ones supporting my journey.”



It’s not just family cheering on Cuevas and her peers; community leaders recognize the important journey these teenagers are making.



“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in Tampa who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time,” said OCS - USA Founder and President Dr. Kenneth Hartman. “The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey. I am also proud of the communities that have rallied around these new enlistees, and lifted them up in their choice to serve."



Another crucial support network for these young individuals comes from their recruiters. Many of these Sailors have been with their future Sailor since their first contact and will continue to guide them, ensuring their safe departure to boot camp.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Recognition ceremonies like this support recruiters by motivating enlistees and inspiring potential applicants through visible community support.



Cueva’s recruiter, Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson with NTAG Miami, said that OCS sets the tone of expectation for recognizing outstanding service and dedication.



“I did not have a ceremony like this,” said Johnson with NTAG Miami. “This is a great opportunity to promote recognition within the Navy and our future Sailors.”



Cuevas looks forward to meeting fellow 2025 grads with the same pathway. She said that she is excited to ask them about the jobs they are routed for and what their plans are for their Naval careers.



To those considering joining the Navy, Cuevas encourages them to seriously consider going for it.



“You are not just serving your country but can also advance in life whether through the skills you will learn that you can use for the rest of your life or through the experience you will get during service,” said Cuevas. “Remember not everyone can say they are a part of the greatest Naval force.”



Considering it for yourself? We’re ready for you. Start by calling 954-372-6064 or clicking here -> https://www.navy.com/start?activity=1281937.