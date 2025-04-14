Sickles High School Student to be Honored at Our Community Salutes Tampa

Courtesy Photo | TAMPA, Fla. (April 10, 2025) Future Sailor David Stinson, a Sickles High School...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TAMPA, Fla. (April 10, 2025) Future Sailor David Stinson, a Sickles High School senior, left, and Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Jordan Banares, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, pose for a photo inside Navy Recruiting Station Northwest Tampa, April 10, 2025. Stinson is one of 150 high school seniors, including 20 future Sailors, being recognized for their commitment to serve during an Our Community Salutes (OCS) ceremony on April 15, 2025. According to their website, OCS is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami will support 20 high school seniors from Hillsborough and nearby counties as they are honored for their commitment to Naval service at the Our Community Salutes (OCS) ceremony in Tampa, Fla., April 15, 2025.



The 2025 OCS event in Tampa expects to celebrate more than 150 high school seniors who have committed to military service after graduation. They will be joined by a diverse group of supporters, including active-duty and retired military personnel, local government officials, teachers, counselors, and many others.



According to their website, OCS is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the armed services after graduation.



“I look forward to meeting other future Sailors during the event and to start building connections that will last for the rest of our lives,” said future Sailor David Stinson, a high school senior at Sickles High School. “I also want to give my thanks to all the other future service members who have enlisted.”



A crucial source of support for future Sailors like Stinson comes from their recruiters at NTAG Miami. Many have been with the future Sailors since their first contact and will continue to guide them, ensuring their safe departure to boot camp. Stinson will be accompanied to the ceremony by his first Navy connection. His recruiter, Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Jordan Banares, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, will be in the crowd as Stinson walks across the stage.



Navy Sailors are not the only ones honoring Stinson’s commitment; community leaders also recognize the important journey these teenagers are making.



“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in Tampa who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time,” said OCS - USA Founder and President Dr. Kenneth Hartman. “The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey. I am also proud of the communities that have rallied around these new enlistees, and lifted them up in their choice to serve."



Recognition ceremonies like this support recruiters by motivating enlistees and inspiring potential applicants through visible community support.



“When I joined there weren’t any ceremonies or special events for me like this,” said Banares. "I believe that events like these are not only a huge morale and motivation booster for our future Sailors, but they also show that during meaningful moments like this, family and friends come together as one. That sense of unity is what matters most—for both our future Sailors and those currently serving in the fleet.”



Stinson says he is fortunate to have a lot of inspiration in his corner.



“My entire family helped me make this decision,” said Stinson. “They encouraged me to take the route that I am taking. I also am thankful to God for getting me where I am right now, both in life and in my decision to serve my country.”



Banares reiterates the value of family in making decisions and supporting each other.



“All of us who made the decision to join know the sacrifice it brings, like not seeing our loved ones as often,” said Banares. “But that sacrifice also shows that no matter where you are in the world—whether on the coast of California or overseas in Spain—the people around you will always have your back. And one of the greatest perks of being a Sailor is gaining a new family: a Navy family.”



As one of the newest Navy family members, Stinson has encouragement for his fellow classmates who may be on the fence about joining the Navy.



“The skills you gain will benefit you greatly in life,” said Stinson. “Don’t be nervous. Instead, be excited for the work ahead and the friendships ahead. You’ll meet so many people who are going through it right alongside you. For anyone feeling nervous or anxious, just remember, you’re one step away from growing as a person and serving the people you care about. I also encourage you to take that step early in life, so that one day, you can build a future and a family with a strong foundation.”



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.