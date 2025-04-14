She’s Got Me: Patient Credits BJACH Soldier for Comfort During Crisis

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Alone. In pain. Terrified. For many patients facing a medical emergency, the fear of the unknown can be just as overwhelming as the symptoms themselves. But for one woman at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, the steady presence of a single Soldier made all the difference.



Pfc. Raven Newman, a radiology specialist at BJACH, was recently recognized for her attentive and compassionate care of a patient in February.



Through the Interactive Customer Evaluation system, the patient shared how Newman cared for her, advocated for her, and spoke on her behalf when she was unable to speak for herself.



“I was seen in the emergency department for extreme abdominal pain and vomiting,” the patient wrote. “As I was wheeled to the CT room, I was writhing, screaming and crying out in pain—completely and utterly terrified. When I arrived, I was met by a young female Soldier named Raven Newman. She grabbed my hand, rubbed my back, helped me with my clothing and positioning, and reassured me that ‘she’s got me.’

The pain was so incredibly intense that I was barely able to speak—much less stand or hold my own head up—but Raven stayed. She escorted me to my next stop for a chest X-ray, and understanding the pain I was in, immediately and respectfully spoke up for me. Raven knew I needed her.”



The patient was ultimately transferred to a higher level of care, admitted for 10 days, and underwent major abdominal surgery.



“During my entire hospital ordeal—and even after—I was heavily medicated. Combined with the pain and stress of it all, I don’t remember much,” the patient continued. “Except for Raven. I remember that young Soldier who, in that moment, showed this 38-year-old woman so much love, grace, care, and concern. Out of so much uncertainty, Raven was my little bit of constant—the one person who made me feel safe.”



Newman, the daughter of two U.S. Army veterans, has been stationed at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson since December 2024.



“I try to treat every patient like a person, not just their symptoms. I do for them what I’d want someone to do for me,” Newman said. “This patient was crying, shaking, and visibly anxious. I did my best to comfort her, because if I were in her place, I’d want someone to be kind and reassuring.”



Newman said the patient was all alone. Her husband was absent, making child care arrangements for their children.



“She was nauseous, so I sat with her before we started the exam,”

Newman said. “When it came time to scan, I helped her with her clothing so no metal would interfere with the imaging, and I talked to her the whole time through the intercom to keep her calm.”



When she escorted the patient to the X-ray room, Newman said she knew she couldn’t leave her.



“She was still pretty shaken up and could barely stand, so I put on a gown, stood behind her, and supported her hips—making sure my hands stayed out of the imaging—just so she wouldn’t feel alone,” she said.



Newman said compassionate care is simply part of the job.



“I know they say you’re a Soldier first, but I’m a person first—and I try to treat everyone the way I’d want to be treated. That’s just who I am,” she said.



She also emphasized the importance of communication with patients.



“Before every exam, I explain what to expect, especially if something might be uncomfortable,” Newman said. “I always tell them if they need to stop or take a break, just say the word.”



Newman said she enjoys her military occupational specialty and proudly serves in the U.S. Army.



“I’d recommend diagnostic imaging. It’s a great job—you get to work in a hospital environment, meet a lot of interesting people, and there’s so much room to grow in this field,” she said. “The Army pays for all the training you need—CT, MRI, ultrasound, even mammography is on the table if you’re motivated.”



Dawn Carter, imaging supervisor at BJACH, a graduate of Northwestern State University’s Allied Health Sciences program joined the radiology department in 2018.



“Radiology is an essential part of modern medicine. Radiologic technologists play a critical role in the diagnostic process—without clear imaging, many conditions could go undetected or be misdiagnosed,” she said. “It’s a field that combines cutting-edge technology with patient care, and there’s always something new to learn as imaging techniques evolve.”



Cater said she’s proud of her team.



“We understand that when patients come to the hospital, it’s not because they want to—they’re nervous or unsure about what’s happening,” she said. “My team’s dedication to both technical excellence and compassionate care really sets the tone for a positive patient experience. When people feel respected, informed, and cared for, it can make a huge difference in how they perceive not just the exam, but the entire healthcare facility.”



She emphasized that efforts like Newman’s are not isolated.



“Pfc. Newman’s ability to provide comfort and reassurance in such a vulnerable moment speaks volumes about her character and professionalism,” Cater said. “It’s those small, heartfelt actions that patients remember long after their visit. Letting the patient know they’re not alone—especially when they’re unwell—creates a sense of safety and trust. That’s exactly what healthcare should be about.”



Cater said the BJACH radiology department is truly patient-focused.



“My team consistently goes above and beyond to enhance the patient experience,” she said. “This is the standard, not the exception. Their dedication to both quality imaging and compassionate care creates a space where patients feel seen, heard, and cared for. It’s clear that everyone takes pride in their role and understands the impact they have on someone’s health journey."

