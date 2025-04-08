Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Contractor continues groundwork preparation for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    Contractor continues groundwork preparation for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    Contractors add fill and complete site preparation March 31, 2025, for the fiscal year

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors add fill and complete site preparation March 31, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.

    The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.

    The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 00:36
    Story ID: 495220
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Photo Story: Contractor continues groundwork preparation for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

