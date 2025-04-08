Photo Story: Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participate in training March 18, 2025, on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participate in training March 18, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are part of Class 54 at the academy. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

According to its website, https://challengeacademy.org, the academy was founded in 1988.



“The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults,” the website states. “The academy is part of the (Wisconsin) National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16–18-year-olds so that they may become productive citizens in America’s future.”



Learn more about the Wisconsin Challenge Academy by visiting https://challengeacademy.org.



