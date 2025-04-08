JBLE Airmen Bring Their Children to Work

Photo By Airman Donnell Ramsey | McGruff the Crime Dog receives a high five from the son of U.S. Air Force Senior...... read more read more Photo By Airman Donnell Ramsey | McGruff the Crime Dog receives a high five from the son of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Evans, 439th Supply Chain Operation Squadron mission capable technician, during Take Your Kid to Work Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 4, 2025. McGruff greeted military families and participated in activities prepared by the 633d Security Forces to teach children the importance of ensuring base security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosted its annual Take Your Kid To Work on April 4th and April 10, 2025.



April marks the Month of the Military Child, an observance that recognizes the children of military families, and the event was designed to teach them about the military lifestyle. It also allowed Airmen to take pride in their duty by showcasing their unique professions to the next generation.



The children were able to experience the jobs of Airmen with activities such as: K9 demonstrations, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training, and mock deployments.



“This event was truly an amazing opportunity to allow my daughter to not only hear me speak about the important work I do but experience its importance,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley, 633d Air Base Wing Mission Partner Support noncommissioned officer in charge. “She’s only eight years old but seeing her look at me and say this was the best day ever really makes those separations and moves much easier because I know she understands.”



According to the Department of Defense, there are more than 1.6 million children who experience challenges unique to being in a military household.



“The Air Force asks for so many sacrifices from military families and kids,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt Moira Lieto, Air Combat Command assistant staff judge advocate. “For kids to be able to understand why they may not get to see their parents and see what they’re doing is important.”



Understanding the importance of their work, most children in a military household are unable to spend much time with their parents. Service members, on the other hand, may find it challenging to balance their personal life with their official duties. The time away from family and accumulated stress from work can be challenging for Airmen to overcome.



“It can seem monotonous when you're working from day-to-day, but having your kid be like, ‘oh my gosh, that's so cool’, I’m hoping that their reaction can instill some pride in people getting to show off the cool things that they do every day” said Lieto.



The annual Take Your Kid to Work Day at JBLE continues to bring families together in celebration of the Month of the Military Child. The event serves as a reminder of the value and importance the work Airmen do, and a celebration of the sacrifices made by military families everywhere.