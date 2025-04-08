Fleet Readiness Center Southeast conducts change of command

Photo By Toiete Jackson | 250411-N-DG679-1245 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 11, 2025) Capt. Michael Windom, incoming...... read more read more Photo By Toiete Jackson | 250411-N-DG679-1245 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 11, 2025) Capt. Michael Windom, incoming commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE), addresses guests during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony Windom relieved Capt. Al Palmer as FRCSE commanding officer. A Navy change of command ceremony is a formal event that signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Capt. Michael Windom relieved Capt. William Palmer as the 46th commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) during a change of command ceremony in Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s ceremonial hangar on April 11.



Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle was the presiding officer, overseeing the transfer of authority from Palmer to Windom.



“The maintenance work performed at FRC Southeast returns aircraft and their components back to warfighting as soon as possible at the best cost possible,” said Hornbuckle. “Doing our jobs means warfighters can do theirs.



“Capt. Palmer’s leadership here benefitted Naval Aviation and our nation by reducing turnaround times, opening new, critical facilities and saving considerable resources in many areas of operations, all with a focus on the importance of people,” added Hornbuckle.



“Capt. Windom is the right person to continue those positive outcomes,” he concluded. “He not only has broad experience in the fleet himself, but there is no portfolio at FRC Southeast he does not understand or that he has not already impacted positively.”



Palmer formerly served as the organization’s executive officer and fleeted up to commanding officer, relieving Capt. Grady G. Duffey, Jr. in April 2023. Each commanding officer typically serves two years and customarily serves as the executive officer before assuming command.



“From the completion of our new avionics building to exceeding the NAE’s F414 engine readiness goal and establishing new product lines like the F-35 Lightning II, the F135 Power Module, and the T-45 Goshawk service life extension program, together, we've achieved remarkable progress in operational readiness,” said Palmer. “The skill and commitment of FRC Southeast's workforce places this organization among the most esteemed in naval aviation, and I take great pride in the collaborative efforts that have led to these accomplishments. When we say that the FRC Southeast team is among the best in naval aviation, we truly mean it. I am confident that Capt. Windom’s leadership and commitment to excellence will propel FRCSE forward, ensuring continued success in support of our nation.”



During the ceremony, Windom spoke about continuing to improve upon the recent successes of the command



“FRCSE has been delivering excellence in depot-level aviation readiness for over 80 years,” said Windom. “As the incoming commanding officer, continuing that legacy alongside such a skilled workforce is my distinct honor. Together, we will uphold the highest standards of excellence, ensuring every repair, innovation, and mission we support meets the evolving needs of today's warfighters.”



Capt. Michael Freas, formerly the aerospace maintenance duty officer detailer at Navy Personnel Command, arrived in March and assumed duties as the FRCSE executive officer.



Palmer’s next assignment is as Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, maintenance officer (N42).



About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater US Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces.