USS Stockdale deploys to U.S. Northern Command Area of Responsibility

NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) departed Naval Base San Diego to support U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) southern border operations in the USNORTHCOM area of responsibility, April 11.



Stockdale’s departure reinforces the Navy’s role in the Department of Defense’s coordinated effort in response to the Presidential Executive Order. Stockdale’s sea-going capacity contributes to USNORTHCOM’s ability to protect the United States’ territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security, through a coordinated, multi-domain strategy.



Stockdale will continue operations with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET). These Coast Guard teams bring specialized expertise in maritime interdiction, enabling the ship to address a range of challenges, from countering illegal activities to supporting humanitarian efforts and homeland security operations.



In February of 2025, Stockdale returned to San Diego after a seven-month independent deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. Stockdale joined the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and remained in 5th Fleet following the departure of the ABECSG.



While in 5th Fleet, Stockdale successfully repelled multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb strait and escort operations of U.S.-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Aden. During these engagements, Stockdale engaged and defeated one-way attack uncrewed aerial-ship cruise missiles. Stockdale received no damage and no personnel were hurt.



Now, while operating in the USNORTHCOM area of responsibility, Stockdale will respond to national priorities and a Presidential declaration emphasizing the military’s role in securing U.S. borders. As the DoD’s lead for implementing border-related executive orders, USNORTHCOM continues to support critical Department of Homeland Security capabilities gaps, with Stockdale marking a vital contribution to these efforts.



USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active-duty service members and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. USFFC also serves as the Navy’s Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, and providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH) and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command (NAVSTRAT). USFFC is the Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC STRAT) and executes Task Force Atlantic in coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Europe.

