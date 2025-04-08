UNITAS 2025 Mid Planning Conference Concludes

Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Fischer | 250407-N-OC941-4089 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida - (Apr. 7, 2025) – Led by Rear...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Fischer | 250407-N-OC941-4089 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida - (Apr. 7, 2025) – Led by Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, more than 100 Sailors, Marines, and civilians gathered onboard Naval Station Mayport in support of the UNITAS 2025 Mid-Planning Conference. This year’s UNITAS, scheduled for September, is the longest-running, multinational maritime exercise in the world. UNITAS 2025 will combine the efforts of Allies and Partners from across the globe and serve as the warfighting introduction to Navy 250 – the U.S. Navy’s year-long birthday celebration. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security, and stability. (U.S. Navy illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer/Released) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet completed the UNITAS 2025 mid planning conference on board Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Apr. 7-11. Held virtually and in-person, the conference brought together commands from the U.S. and partner nations to plan for UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise.



UNITAS 2025 will feature a range of maritime operations, including a live-fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) and amphibious landings. The exercise will take place Sept. 15-Oct. 6 off the East Coast of the United States, with shore-based events at Naval Station Mayport, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



“The level of participation and plans being developed are paramount to a successful exercise and are all oriented to expanding and strengthening our maritime partnerships,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “Already steeped in a long history of success, UNITAS 2025 will continue to solidify a legacy of maritime partnerships.



More than 250 representatives from 23 countries and all branches of the U.S. military participated in person and virtually, including Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Singapore, Spain, and the United States.



Participants refined the exercise scenario and objectives, the list of participating units and personnel, and logistics and communications plans. UNITAS is designed to strengthen relationships and foster interoperability among participating nations.



UNITAS 2025 will showcase maritime technology, including unmanned and hybrid fleet systems, building on last years integration of unmanned undersea vehicles. The exercise will culminate in high-end warfighting events.



“The combined efforts of all planners have shaped UNITAS 2025 to be the largest and most robust iteration of the exercise to date,” said Patrick Cooper, UNITAS 2025 lead planner. “The level of expertise and enthusiasm of every participant at the MPC has been truly astounding.”



UNITAS 2025 will also help set the stage for events celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary, a monumental event. Planning efforts will continue until the Final Planning Conference (FPC) scheduled to be held in June.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces, working to improve unity, security and stability.