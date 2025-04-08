Photo Story: Fort McCoy kicks off 2025 Month of the Military Child with movie night event, Part 3

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy family members participate in the 2025 Month of the Military Child Family...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy family members participate in the 2025 Month of the Military Child Family Movie Night event April 4, 2025, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), included the playing of the movie “Moana 2,” and included games and a free pizza dinner for attendees. And hundreds of military family members took advantage of the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of Fort McCoy family members participated in the 2025 Month of the Military Child Family Movie Night event April 4, 2025, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), included the playing of the movie “Moana 2,” and included games and a free pizza dinner for attendees.



According to the Department of Defense (DOD), the department “celebrates military children during the month of April. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service,” states the DOD spotlight at https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Month-of-the-Military-Child. “While military members serve around the world, we often forget the challenges faced by their children. Military families move on average every two to three years, impacting military children through changing schools and support networks.



“Each year, the DOD joins national, state and local government, schools, military serving organizations, companies and private citizens in celebrating military children and the sacrifices they make,” the website states.



Learn more about Month of the Military Child events at Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy DFMWR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



