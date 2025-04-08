USNS Comfort to visit SOUTHCOM Region; Ship to support Continuing Promise 2025 Mission

PANAMA CITY, Panama – (Apr. 10, 2025) – Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced April 9 that a U.S. Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), will deploy in support of Continuing Promise 2025 later this year.



Continuing Promise 2025 will provide medical care, foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with our allies and partners, and establish new partnerships among country officials, non-government organizations, and international organizations. Continuing Promise 2025 marks its 15th mission to the region since 2007, with the USNS Comfort being part of the mission for the eighth time.



Secretary Hegseth made the announcement during the Central America Security Conference (CENTSEC), co-hosted by the United States and Panama, taking place in Panama City this week. USNS Comfort is scheduled to conduct a mission stop in Panama, along with mission stops in Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, and Ecuador. Commander, Destroyer Squadron 40, will serve as mission commander for Continuing Promise 2025.



"Continuing Promise 2025 reaffirms our commitment to strengthening relationships with our partner nations," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. "We are proud that the USNS Comfort will bring Sailors and civilians together to provide specialized care to those in need."



"Each mission stop is a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships and create a lasting impact within each partner nation," said Commander Julie Schaub, Health Security Cooperation Officer for U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. "We have had a great team of representatives from across the military and our partner nations during our detailed planning efforts, demonstrating the level of respect and importance we place on coordination in executing this mission successfully."



Since its inception in 2007, Continuing Promise has treated more than 605,000 patients and performed approximately 7,300 surgeries, leaving a lasting positive impact on partner nations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces, promoting unity, security, and stability in the region.

