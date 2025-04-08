Koreans and Americans share a ‘berry’ rich cultural exchange

Photo By MUN CHONG | Community members from Camp Humphreys pose after picking strawberries at a local farm...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | Community members from Camp Humphreys pose after picking strawberries at a local farm as part of a cultural tour, March 29, 2025. Seventy U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members from Camp Humphreys and K-16 joined 35 Korean members of two garrison Good Neighbor Program organizations in those communities for a full day of family festivities. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Last weekend, 70 Americans joined 35 Koreans for a cultural exchange and had the opportunity to pick strawberries fresh from the vine at local farms.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members from Camp Humphreys and K-16 joined Korean members of two garrison Good Neighbor Program organizations in those communities for a full day of family festivities.



In addition to picking their own strawberries (and of course, sampling the fruits of their labor), Camp Humphreys community members experienced a Cheonan City tour and visited Martin Park and Gwangdeoksa Temple, which is believed to have been established in the 7th century.



Community members from K-16 toured Namhansansung, a UNESCO World Heritage Site fortress in Gwangju, and the nearby Yulbom Botanical Garden.



One participant from the Camp Humphreys group, John King, a civilian employee with U.S. Forces Korea's Special U.S. Liaison Advisor Korea (SUSLAK) office, said he enjoyed the tour and thought the temple and Martin Park were beautiful.



"This is a great program," he said. "I recommend it for all active duty (service members), civilians ... Take advantage of this great program."



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, The Association of Korea-America Alliance (AKAA) (Camp Humphreys) and Good Neighbor Seongnam (GNS) (K-16) collaborated to host the two events, which were designed to foster cross-cultural understanding and bolster the ROK-US Alliance.



With more than 50 members, AKAA has been a USAG Humphreys’ Good Neighbor organization since 2013. Other recent AKAA events include Korean cultural tours to Buyeo, Cheonan, Asan, Dangjin and Pyeongtaek, a collaboration with USAG Humphreys' BOSS program at an orphanage in Cheonan, and an appreciation luncheon for Headquarters and Headquarters Company Soldiers.

Good Neighbor Seongnam is a nonprofit civilian organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between South Korea and United States Forces Korea.

Through a variety of programs such as cultural exchanges and experiences, traditional food tastings, DMZ tours, and sporting events, the association actively fosters communication with USFK personnel and promotes Korean culture worldwide.



The AKAA and GNS are just two of 11 major Good Neighbor Program organizations that improve quality of life for Soldiers, community members and their families and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance by providing free opportunities for cultural immersion and community involvement.



Follow our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usaghumphreys), where many more free cultural immersion activities like these are ripe for the pickin'.