USS Chosin supports Central American Security Conference 2025

U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander, U.S. Southern Command, and John M. Barrett, Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Panama, co-hosted a reception for Panamanian government officials and foreign dignitaries aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) during a port visit to Panama Apr. 7, opening the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC 2025). CENTSEC is a week of international joint operations and training, to promote and facilitate dialogue and cooperation among regional security partners focused on common challenges and objectives.



“Hosting this reception on behalf of SOUTHCOM was an honor and a privilege. It’s important we celebrate and strengthen our international maritime partnership with Panama,” said Captain Robert McFarlin IV, Chosin’s commanding officer. “I am very proud of the Chosin crew for being such great ambassadors of the United States Navy and for continuing to strengthen our relationships in this very important part of the world.”



In addition to Holsey and Barrett, senior leaders in attendance included Panama Minister of Public of Security Frank Abrego, Panama Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Martinez-Acha, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Julian Cheater, director of strategy, policy and plans, U.S. Southern Command. Guests aboard the ship were given tours of the ship by the Chosin crew and hosted in the ship’s hangar bay for a reception. At the reception, attendees celebrated the robust relationship between Panama and the United States.



Before arriving in Panama, the Chosin participated in a bilateral cooperation exercise, enhancing interoperability with maritime partners. The ship conducted a replenishment-at-sea with the Peruvian navy replenishment oiler Tacana (ARL 158) in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations Mar. 29.



“Partnerships are important around the world, and this region is no different,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Helen Uele-Honan, the Chosin’s executive officer. “By conducting multiple engagements – both at sea and in port – with our partners, our relationships will deepen and become stronger, enhancing our combined readiness and our ability to ensure security in the region.”



The Chosin is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 9, a multiplatform group of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response, and operating in support of U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through bilateral, trilateral, and multinational maritime operations and Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) activities.



Guided-missile cruisers are multi-mission surface combatants and act as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for carrier strike groups, expeditionary strike groups, and operating as flagships of surface action groups. They are equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Standard Missiles (SMs) bringing air defense and long-range strike capabilities to any theater. Maintaining these technologically advanced ships supports the United States’ commitment to global maritime security, stability, and prosperity.



One of three cruisers to receive extensive hull, mechanical and engineering, as well as combat system upgrades as part of the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), the Chosin underwent an in-depth modernization program designed to address current and future warfighting requirements.



Chosin, also known as “War Dragon” is the first U.S. Navy warship named in commemoration of the First Marine Division's heroism at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. Veterans of the battle are known as “The Chosin Few” and the ship's motto, "Invictus," which is Latin for “invincible” or “unconquered,” is in honor of their fighting spirit.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces and promotes unity, security, and stability in the region.



For more news from Chosin, follow the ship at www.facebook.com/USSCHOSIN and on Instagram at @USSCHOSIN.



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 17:00 Story ID: 495055 Location: PANAMA CITY, PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chosin supports Central American Security Conference 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.