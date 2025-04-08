Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, 13th Armored Corp Sustainment Command commander,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, 13th Armored Corp Sustainment Command commander, poses for a photo with his family during his frocking ceremony here, April 7, 2025. Frocking is the practice of a commissioned or non-commissioned officer selected for promotion wearing the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of their promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams) see less | View Image Page

Col. (P) Sean. P. Kelly frocking ceremony to Brig. Gen.

March 3, 2025

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS – Col. Sean P. Kelly, commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, will be frocked to Brig. Gen., April 7, 2025.

Frocking is the process where a commissioned, or non-commissioned officer, selected for promotion wears the insignia, or rank, of the higher grade before the official date of promotion. Frocking provides the Army’s personnel managers with increased opportunities to meet assignment requirements.



Brig. Gen.. Kelly’s key command assignments include: Troop Commander, Delta Forward Support Company (RSTA FSC), 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; Commander, Bravo Company (Maint.), 782nd Brigade Support Battalion, 4TH Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; Commander, 325th Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division; Commander, 1st Armored Division, Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), Fort Bliss, TX.



Brig. Gen. Kelly’s key staff assignments include: Log Ops Officer 2nd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR); Brigade S-4, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; Brigade Support Operations Officer, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; Battalion Executive Officer, 782nd Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; Military Assistant (MA) to HQDA DCS G-4; J-33 Chief of Operations, Defense Logistics Agency; Aide-de-Camp to Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command; Executive Officer to HQDA DCS G-8; Executive Officer to HQDA DCS G-4.



Brig. Gen. Kelly’s combat and operational service includes five deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom; and one deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Brig. Gen. Kelly received his commission from Norwich University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. He has a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War Brig. Gen.lege, and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the Marine Corps War Brig. Gen.lege (SSC).



Brig. Gen. Kelly’s awards, decorations and badges include: Legion of Merit (1 OLC), Bronze Star (2 OLC), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (1 OLC), National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Overseas Service Medal (5th Award), Army Service Ribbon, Army Staff Identification Badge, Combat Action Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, Army Parachute Rigger Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and the Uzbekistan and Chilean Parachutist Badge.



Brig. Gen. Kelly is married to Christina Kelly of Syracuse, New York – an Army Veteran and current Department of Defense (DOD) civilian. They have five awesome children: Sean Jr., Madeline, Kaela, Jack, and Owen.



