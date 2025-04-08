Charleston first sergeant leads with purpose and inspires growth

Photo By Airman Nahaku Takahashi | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Iris Bias, 628th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nahaku Takahashi | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Iris Bias, 628th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies first sergeant, nurtures the next generation of warfighters at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 17, 2025. Bias remains committed to developing personnel with community, perseverance and guidance as she leads alongside her Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Nahaku Takahashi) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Iris Bias, 628th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies first sergeant, leads with values encompassing community, perseverance and leadership taught by the mentors throughout her life's journey.



Fueled by the people who support her, Bias reciprocates that compassion and encouragement into the guidance she provides to her Airmen.



Born from a mother of African descent and a father of Caribbean descent, Bias grew up in a culturally rich environment. She gained a broad perspective of the world, living in Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and finally settling down with her family in Dawson, Georgia.



Inspired by her grandfather who served in the U.S. Army, Bias was motivated by “his struggles and tribulations that he went through and his perseverance and resiliency to overcome,” she said with admiration.



The tragic events of 9/11 further motivated her to join the military.



“I wanted to be more than what my surroundings were after watching the towers come down,” Bias said. “I really wanted to help people, and that is why I joined the military.”



Upon joining, Bias faced the rigorous demands of her job of maintaining aircraft weapon systems head-on.



“It was a lot of work,” Bias said. “My boots were flat, I had no tread left from all the walking, but I loved it. I loved my job as a weapons troop.”



Bias was initially unsure if she wanted to stay for 20 years, but her goals changed once she became a mother. With the support of her shop and the motivation from her son, she stayed resilient.



“The days were long and the work was difficult, but the people you meet and how connected you are would overshadow that,” Bias said.



In the face of professional and personal challenges, Bias remained committed to her Airmen.



“If they stayed late, I stayed late. If they came in early, I came in early,” Bias said. “I’ve had to bring in a sleeping bag to the aircraft maintenance unit at four-o’clock in the morning and put my son in it so I could watch the loads I was expediting that week.”



As she progressed through her career and became a first sergeant, Bias noticed that Airmen were lacking direction.



“They are inquisitive, they are intellectual, but one of the things a lot of them have been lacking lately is guidance,” Bias said.



Determined to fill in that gap, she stepped in to help lead them.

“She understands Airman and our differences, and she adds a little zest to activities that we do outside the office,” said Airman Ashley Johnson, 628th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician. “The way she speaks and carries herself speaks volumes as a woman.”



Grounded in the principle of being present and accessible, Bias leads by example and makes it a point to serve alongside her Airmen, not over them.



“I’m not above them, I'm with them,” Bias said. “And if they are not there, I push them.”



Leading by example is prominent as noted by the Airmen she nurtures.



“She has always been there with a helping hand and a listening ear,” said Airman 1st Class Mary Calacsan, 628th Air Base Wing emergency actions controller. “She shows me what it means to lead with an open heart, with unconditional dedication, and I've learned so much from her examples, both in and out of uniform.”



Charleston’s leaders evolve the next generations of warriors. One Airman at a time.