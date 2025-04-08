Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Did you know: Heard Park trails open for hikers, bikers

    Heard Park trails open for hikers and bikers

    Army officials have marked various walking and biking trails around Fort Knox to

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox has an extensive network of trails along Wilson Road that hiking and biking enthusiasts use to enjoy nature while keeping fit.

    Fort Knox officials are telling trail seekers to add one more area to their list: Heard Park.

    There are two paths of a loop that encircles Heard Park and spills onto a stretch of path that leads to the longer path along Wilson Road. Each section has distance markers to let hikers and bikers know how far they will travel along the trail.

    Those interested in hiking and biking the loop can park at the trailhead, located across Spearhead Division Avenue from the Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude Complex. Parking is limited, so hikers and bikers can also park in the facility parking lot nearby.

    For their safety, trail seekers are asked to stay on the designated paths on all post trail systems. The park is restricted from public use during Cadet Summer Training cycles.

