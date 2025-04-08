ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that it is canceling the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lower Pool 10 habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project that was scheduled for April 22, due to the Corps’ travel restrictions.



The contract was previously awarded in the fall, and the project is proceeding with construction this spring. The project will target South Ferry Slough, aiming to restore and enhance quality habitat for native and desirable floodplain species. Work includes reestablishing eroded islands and reinforcing existing island shorelines with rock protection to improve water quality and reduce wind fetch.



People interested in the Lower Pool 10 restoration project can learn more at a public meeting hosted by the Corps of Engineers in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, May 13. The meeting will be held at the Prairie du Chien library from 6-7:30 p.m. and cover updates on water management, dredging, locks and dams and environmental restoration.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 10:55 Story ID: 495009 Location: GUTTENBERG, IOWA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UPDATE: Lower Pool 10 restoration project groundbreaking and open house canceled, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.