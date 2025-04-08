Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th Medical Brigade Hosts Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre (the 46th Army Surgeon General)

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of the United States Forces Korea, and Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2025

    Story by Maj. Jose Pizarro 

    65th Medical Brigade

    In March 2025, Col. Arroyo and Command Sgt. Maj. Price (65th Medical Brigade command team) hosted Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre (the 46th Army Surgeon General) to observe the Brigade’s operations. Lt. Gen. Izaguirre conducted battlefield circulation at LTA Watkins, South Korea with Gen. Xavier T. Brunson (Commander of the United Nations Command/ Combined Forces Command/ United States Forces Korea) to greet Soldiers, along with to review and inspect a mass casualty training scenario by the 502nd Field Hospital, 65th Medical Brigade. This training was the first of its kind as it was conducted to extend integration with the South Korean Army. During her visit, Lt. Gen. Izaguirre also received a tour of the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (Camp Humphreys) and received a brief about medical operations in South Korea.

    This work, 65th Medical Brigade Hosts Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre (the 46th Army Surgeon General), by MAJ Jose Pizarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre
    65MED

