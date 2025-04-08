65th Medical Brigade Hosts Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre (the 46th Army Surgeon General)

Photo By Maj. Jose Pizarro | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of the United States Forces Korea, and Lt....... read more read more

Photo By Maj. Jose Pizarro | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of the United States Forces Korea, and Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General of the United States Army, receives a diorama briefing from the 502nd Field Hospital during Freedom Shield 25 at LTA Watkins, South Korea, March 13, 2025. Freedom Shield 2025 is a multi-domain military training program that integrates air, naval, space and cyberspace elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat situations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios) see less | View Image Page