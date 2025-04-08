Bundeswehr Medical Academy Commandant visits NMCSD, explores collaborative opportunities

SAN DIEGO (Apr. 8, 2025) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted Maj. Gen. (MC) Dr. Hans-Ulrich Holtherm, Commandant of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy, during a visit focused on advancing international military medical collaboration, 8 Apr.



Holtherm's visit served to familiarize him with NMCSD’s operational, training, and research capabilities, as well as to explore opportunities for interoperability, training exchanges, and collaborative research initiatives between the U.S. Navy and the German armed forces medical community.



“Our ability to learn from one another and strengthen our shared capabilities is essential in preparing our medical forces for the future,” said Holtherm. “Naval Medical Center San Diego is a model for integrated readiness, and I am deeply impressed by the professionalism, innovation, and commitment to service that I’ve seen here.”



The visit included engagements with clinical leaders, a tour of the simulation center, and discussions on professional education, research programs, and expeditionary medicine platforms.



NMCSD Director, Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, welcomed Holtherm and emphasized the importance of global partnerships in military medicine.



“Our shared values and common mission—to care for our warfighters and ensure they are medically ready—make collaboration with allies like the Bundeswehr Medical Academy both natural and necessary,” said Adriano. “This visit strengthens our relationship and opens the door to mutually beneficial training and knowledge exchanges.”



One of the focal points of the visit was academic and clinical education. NMCSD Director for Professional Education, Capt. Nancy Miller, noted the mutual interest in faculty exchanges, student opportunities, and joint research.



“Whether it's through instructor exchange, joint exercises, or shared research projects, there's great potential for advancing military medicine together,” said Miller. “Dr. Holtherm’s insights and vision align closely with our goals, and we look forward to continued dialogue and partnership.”



This visit reflects NMCSD’s ongoing commitment to building strong alliances and increasing global medical readiness, while staying firmly within Department of Defense and federal policy frameworks that guide joint nation and partner nation collaborations.



The Bundeswehr Medical Academy, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is the central institution for medical education, training, and research within the German armed forces. With a robust team of military and civilian medical professionals, researchers, and instructors, the Academy supports both national and international missions by ensuring the Bundeswehr’s medical personnel are expertly trained and operationally ready. Its mission closely mirrors that of its U.S. counterparts—to deliver high-quality medical support, advance medical science, and maintain the health and readiness of warfighters at home and in deployed environments. With several thousand personnel across its medical network, the Academy plays a vital role in strengthening NATO and allied interoperability through collaborative training, academic exchange, and medical innovation.



The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

