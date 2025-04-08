Fort Sill Soldier Found Guilty of Abusive Sexual Contact, Strangulation in Army Barracks

FORT SILL, Okla. – Pvt. Sean Bryce, 25, was convicted, pursuant to his plea of guilty, of abusive sexual contact and aggravated assault by strangulation of a local civilian woman during his court-martial April 3 at the Fort Sill Court Room.



The military judge sentenced Bryce to 18 months in prison and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



Bryce, with the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, invited the victim to his barracks room on Fort Sill in October 2024. This was the first time the two had met in person.



Once there, he ripped the victim’s shirt, tore off her shorts and touched her sexually without her consent. Bryce then strangled her while she attempted to fight him off and prevent further sexual abuse.



Once Bryce tired from the assault, the victim took several articles of his clothing, to replace her ripped items, and fled the barracks room to reach safety. It was shortly thereafter that she reported the incident to Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



“Army CID agents engaged in a thorough and efficient investigation as soon as this young woman came forward to report the offender’s crimes against her. Credit for this conviction goes to the survivor herself, for her courage to report the assault and participate in this prosecution, and to Special Agent Adams and the Army CID’s Fort Sill Resident Agency,” said Maj. Wayne Janoe, lead prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Professionally conducted investigations like this make it possible to hold offenders accountable and give survivors their day in court.”



“This conviction shows that the Army will not tolerate sexual assault or domestic violence and will take swift and decisive actions against those found responsible for these heinous acts,” said Army CID Central Texas Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Maria Thomas. “Our Army communities, and the public, can rest assured that we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone and have zero tolerance for abuse and violence.”



“Guests on Army installations should feel welcome and safe when they enter our gates. These barracks are more than just government facilities. They are ‘home’ for many of our Soldiers,” said Janoe. “Justice at a court-martial sends the strong message that these crimes will not be tolerated on Fort Sill.”



Bryce will serve his prison sentence at the Midwest Joint Regional Confinement Facility at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was prosecuted by Janoe and Capt. Luke Lawyer, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

