NAS Oceana and JEB Little Creek-Fort Story school liaisons foster strength and perseverance through art

Photo By Katie Hewett | Members of the community walk through the Art of Being a Military Child exhibit April 2 at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, Va. Organized by Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek-Fort Story, Art of Being a Military Child is a collaboration between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and school liaisons from JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, and Naval Air Station Oceana. The event highlights the resilience of children who have experienced the adventure of military life through their artwork.

Military life comes with unique challenges and opportunities for both service members and their families. Frequent moves and time apart from loved ones is challenging for parents and children alike. This is where school liaisons come in.



School liaisons serve as a vital link between parents, educators and military commands. Their role ensures military-connected children experience a seamless transition between schools. They connect educators with the Navy deployment system and cycles, and the tools available to assist them when working with military-connected students.



Additionally, school liaisons keep installation commanders aware of K-12 education topics, connecting them to community resources and collaborative programs that benefit military families.



One of those programs is the annual Art of a Being a Military Child Exhibit led by Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek-Fort Story. The Art of Being a Military Child Exhibit is a collaboration between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Lynnhaven Mall, and school liaisons from JEB Little Creek-Fort Story and Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana.



Open to all Virginia Beach City Public School students, the exhibit provides a unique opportunity for children to share their perspectives of military life through art.



“Through their art and narratives, these stories showcase their unique perspectives to teachers, parents, and the community at large, that a life of ‘service to country’ provides amazing opportunities and unique challenges,” Debbie Patch, NAS Oceana school liaison said. “We feel honored to provide a platform where they can be shared.”



This year’s Art of Being a Military Child exhibit officially opened April 2 with an awards ceremony at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach. Military, legislative, and City of Virginia Beach leadership attended to provide remarks and congratulate winners.



“Their parents made the brave choice to defend our country but these children didn’t get to choose,” JEB Little Creek-Fort Story commanding officer Capt. David Gray said. “It’s important that we honor their sacrifice too.”



Over 500 pieces of student artwork will be on display at Lynnhaven Mall until April 23. According to Gray, all of them tell a powerful story.



“As you browse through the exhibit, you will see pain and loss on display, but you’ll also see a lot of pride,” Gray said. “These children have opened up their hearts to us through their work and they have a lot to teach us all.”



Gray closed his remarks by directly addressing the military children in attendance.



“To these children, I say thank you. Thank you for sharing your artwork with us and thank you for everything you do that allows your mom or dad to defend our country. You serve our country too, I want you to know that we celebrate you and appreciate your service.”



Tom Crabbs, Military Liaison for Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs commended the courage and strength demonstrated by participating students.



“When you choose to express yourself through art, you do so wholeheartedly…you take risk, you make decisions, you conquer vulnerability and transform it into a lasting gift for all to admire, better understand, and find inspiration,” Crabbs said. “That’s courage. You are courageous.”



According to Dr. Donald Robertson Jr., Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, nearly 12,000 of students that attend the city’s public schools have a connection to an active-duty service member, making military family support crucial.



“Our strong military presence makes Virginia Beach City Public Schools unique compared to many other school divisions across the country,” Robertson said. “We understand the unique obstacles these students face. There is no question that military families are the backbone of our armed forces…as your families serve our nation, we are here to serve and support you.”



Capt. Josh Appezzato, commanding officer of NAS Oceana, said that the support school liaisons provide extends far beyond the classroom -- they ensure families have the support they need to remain mission ready.



“Military life shapes more than just our warfighters, it shapes their families. The dedication I see from our school liaisons to ensure our families are supported and have what they need to thrive is admirable,” Appezzato said. “When our families are supported, our Navy is stronger.”