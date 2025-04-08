USAFE Band returns to Türkiye, strengthens ties during Orange Blossom Carnival

Photo By Master Sgt. Siuta Ika | Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band’s “Touch N’...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Siuta Ika | Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band’s “Touch N’ Go” ensemble perform at the Turkish American Association in Adana, Türkiye, April 6, 2025. The event brought together more than 300 students studying English and American culture, creating opportunities for meaningful cultural exchange and connection. The performance was part of a broader tour supporting the city’s annual Orange Blossom Carnival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Siuta Ika) see less | View Image Page

For the first time in nearly three years, the United States Air Forces in Europe Band returned to Türkiye, performing across Adana April 3–7, 2025, in support of the city’s annual Orange Blossom Carnival.



The ensemble, Touch N’ Go, a high-energy pop and rock band, performed at multiple events throughout the week, using music to connect with local communities and highlight the strong relationship between the United States and its NATO Ally.



Their visit began with a series of performances surrounding the vibrant Orange Blossom Carnival, including a headlining appearance at a U.S. State Department-led VIP Reception—an event attended by international dignitaries, local government officials, and community leaders.



“The USAFE Band serves as a cultural ambassador, building bridges between the United States and our Allies,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Del Villano, USAFE Band trumpet player and publicity coordinator. “Being here in Adana during such an iconic celebration was an incredible opportunity to engage with the Turkish people who are at the heart of our partnership. Through music, we build personal connections that strengthen national and regional ties.”



The following day, Touch N’ Go entertained attendees at the Orange Flavors Show, adding American rhythm to the carnival’s showcase of local culture and cuisine. However, it was their April 5 performance at the Turkish American Association organized by the U.S. Consulate in Adana that left the strongest impression.



More than 500 students studying English and American culture gathered to hear the band perform, engage in Q&A sessions, and meet the musicians. The event became a highlight of the tour, offering the most direct engagement with young people eager to learn about American music and culture.



“This was easily the most impactful stop on our tour,” said Del Villano. “You could see the energy and excitement in the students’ eyes. Our participation in the Orange Blossom Carnival and other cultural events highlights the power of cultural diplomacy in continuing our bilateral alliance.”



The band wrapped up their visit with a final performance at the EducationUSA Center during a U.S. alumni reception also organized by the U.S. Consulate. The event brought together Turkish graduates of American universities and exchange programs promoting both countries’ mutual prosperity, offering a chance to build on the long-standing educational and economic ties between the United States and Türkiye.



“Music transcends language and cultural barriers, fostering mutual respect and understanding between nations,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lancer Hardy, USAFE Band bassist. “Whether we’re performing at a carnival, a school, or an alumni event, each moment is a chance to connect.”



The USAFE Band’s visit reflects ongoing efforts by the United States and Türkiye to strengthen their bilateral relationship and to foster mutual understanding through cultural diplomacy.