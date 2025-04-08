African Lion 25: Largest U.S.-led military exercise in Africa kicks off across four nations

VICENZA, Italy – African Lion 25, U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual exercise, officially kicks off April 14, 2025, in Tunisia, with activities in Ghana, Senegal, and Morocco beginning in May. With more than 10,000 troops from over 40 nations—including seven NATO allies—this year’s iteration will be the largest in the exercise’s history.
Led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), AL25 enhances interoperability, strengthens readiness, and builds strategic partnerships through realistic, multi-domain training. Exercises span land, air, maritime, space, and cyber domains, supporting the shared goal of increased security and stability on the continent.
“African Lion 25 is AFRICOM’s largest multinational, combined joint exercise in Africa. It demonstrates the capabilities of the total force by building strategic readiness and interoperability with our African partners and allies to deploy, fight, and win in a complex multi-domain environment,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, SETAF-AF.
Core events include field training exercises, airborne and amphibious operations, special operations forces, HIMARS rapid insertion (HIRAIN), humanitarian civic assistance, and medical readiness engagements. New capabilities being tested include integrated cyber defense training and next-generation systems such as the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW).
Participating countries include Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, France, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States. Observers include Algeria, Belgium, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, India, Qatar, Republic of Congo, and Turkey, reflecting broad interest in regional military cooperation.
African Lion began in 2004 and has evolved into the U.S. military’s most significant exercise on the continent. This year’s events reinforce the U.S. commitment to enduring partnerships and demonstrate our ability to respond to crises and deter threats by promoting peace through strength.
For media inquiries or to request interviews or embed opportunities, contact:
SETAF-AF Public Affairs: setaf_pao@army.mil
DVIDS Feature Page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AfricanLionEx
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2025 10:43
|Story ID:
|494908
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African Lion 25: Largest U.S.-led military exercise in Africa kicks off across four nations, by PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.