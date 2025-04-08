Global reach, relentless impact: 6th Airlift Squadron leads the force in strategic airlift

Photo By Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst | U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron offload a U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst | U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron offload a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at an undisclosed location. The mission was part of a broader effort supporting combatant command requirements around the globe, reflecting the 6th AS’s ability to rapidly deliver combat ready assets. These operations reinforce the squadron’s vital role in providing maneuver and sustainment for the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — For six consecutive months, from Oct. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, the 6th Airlift Squadron and 305th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., stood at the forefront of global mobility operations.



Distinguishing itself as the most heavily tasked C-17 Globemaster III squadron in the U.S. Air Force, the 6th AS executed more missions, sorties, flight hours, cargo deliveries, and passenger movements than any other C-17 squadron during that timeframe.



“The past six months have showcased not only our capability but also our consistency,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Eggert, 6th Airlift Squadron commander. “Our Airmen in the Bully Beef answered the call repeatedly—relentlessly supporting nearly every major military contingency and diplomatic effort around the globe.”



The combined operations and maintenance team operated in the “Available to Commit” phase of the U.S. Air Force Force Generation model, a framework designed to restore readiness and increase predictability across the Total Force. The “Available to Commit” phase reflects a squadron at peak readiness, capable of executing operations at a moment’s notice, and execute they did.



During this high-tempo window, the team provided unrivaled airlift support to 10 combatant commands—geographic and functional.

These efforts included the supply of major munitions and materiel movements to support Ukraine’s defense and critical resupply efforts which bolstered naval readiness in the Red and Eastern Mediterranean Seas amid Houthi aggression. Additionally, MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters were delivered to the Indian Navy to enhance anti-submarine and anti-mine capabilities, and a THAAD missile defense system was deployed to USCENTCOM area of responsibility in response to rising missile threats from Iran and Houthi forces.



The 6th AS and 305th AMXS were also instrumental in facilitating secure transportation for every major diplomatic movement involving the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State during their window of availability.



Their support enabled key diplomatic engagements, including the President’s trip to Berlin where he received Germany’s highest honor for Western unity against Russian aggression. Other visits included the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru, the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil, and a historic first presidential visit to Angola to strengthen U.S. ties in sub-Saharan Africa and launch the Luanda Corridor economic initiative.



This period reflects what the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command describes as “Rapid Global Mobility at the speed and scale required across the competition continuum,” highlighting the command’s ability to deliver the right effects, at the right time, anywhere in the world.



“Our resilient Airman and families are the foundation for the “Can Do” teams’ ability to enable Rapid Global Mobility. It took driven and empowered Airmen at home station, deployed, and our Flying Crew Chiefs abroad to pull of this monumental lift. I’m extremely proud of the teams accomplishments” said Lt. Col. Christopher Piha, 305th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander.



Backing these global operations was a team effort. 38 Air Guard, Reserve, and Active-Duty personnel from six partner units joined forces with the 6th AS, exemplifying the strength of integrated Total Force execution.

“It wasn’t just volume—it was complexity,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Brandon, 6th AS pilot. “We weren’t just flying from point A to point B. These missions required rapid planning, dynamic re-tasking, and close coordination with multiple combatant commands and U.S. agencies. That’s the kind of challenge we train for—and our team delivered.”



These accomplishments are a direct reflection of AMC’s strategic vision of developing mission-ready Airmen who are resilient, trained, and empowered at every level to lead, innovate, and win.



On the ground, the support systems that made it all possible were running at full throttle.



“The operations tempo was nonstop, but our Airmen brought professionalism and precision to every mission,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Wolski, 6th AS loadmaster. “From load planning to crew scheduling, our squadron showed what it means to be ready, reliable, and resilient.”



These Total Force Warrior-Airmen exemplified AMC’s belief that every Airman fuels Joint Force lethality through the projection of air mobility power worldwide.



With its “Available to Commit” window ending, the 6th AS remains poised to continue its tradition of excellence as it transitions into the next phase of the AFFORGEN cycle. The past six months stand as a testament to the squadron’s commitment to global mobility, strategic deterrence, and the enduring power of Air Force airlift.



“This team is not just moving cargo—we are impacting geopolitics on a daily basis,” Eggert said. “I could not be more proud of what the Bully Beef has accomplished; I am humbled to lead such an incredible team!”