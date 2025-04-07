Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High water levels mean recreation closures at Pine Creek Lake in Oklahoma

    High water levels mean recreation closures at Pine Creek Lake in Oklahoma

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Elevated water levels caused by recent heavy rainfall prompted the closure of public use areas at Pine Creek Lake, April 7, 2025. The high water is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ flood risk management efforts. By holding back excess runoff, the lake reduces downstream flood risk and helps protect surrounding communities.

    Current closures for Pine Creek Lake are:

    Pine Creek Cove Park – All camp sites, swim beach and boat ramps closed. Entrance gate will remain closed

    Little River Park – H and G camp sites, swim beach and boat ramps closed. Only sites open are on A, B and E loops

    Turkey Creek Park – All camp sites and boat ramp closed. Entrance gate will remain closed

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
