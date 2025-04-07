High water levels mean recreation closures at Pine Creek Lake in Oklahoma

Elevated water levels caused by recent heavy rainfall prompted the closure of public use areas at Pine Creek Lake, April 7, 2025. The high water is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ flood risk management efforts. By holding back excess runoff, the lake reduces downstream flood risk and helps protect surrounding communities.
Current closures for Pine Creek Lake are:
Pine Creek Cove Park – All camp sites, swim beach and boat ramps closed. Entrance gate will remain closed
Little River Park – H and G camp sites, swim beach and boat ramps closed. Only sites open are on A, B and E loops
Turkey Creek Park – All camp sites and boat ramp closed. Entrance gate will remain closed
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2025 15:49
|Story ID:
|494869
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
