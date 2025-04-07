Hellenic Air Force, 48 FW propulsion power the future

Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominik Davis, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominik Davis, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, works alongside Hellenic Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vaios Chaintoutis, HAF Aircraft Depot jet engines technician, on the core module of an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft engine at RAF Lakenheath, England, March 26, 2025. Maintaining a long-standing military partnership, while emphasizing joint training and technological cooperation, the Liberty Wing partnered with the HAF to focus on one of the key components of sustaining a mission-ready force, sustaining aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- Maintaining a long-standing military alliance, while emphasizing joint training and technological cooperation, the U.S. Air Force partnered with the Hellenic Air Force, Greece, to focus on sustaining aircraft maintenance.



Airmen assigned to the 48th Component Maintenance Squadron hosted the Hellenic Air Force depot jet engine technicians, training them on the F100-PW-229 engine maintenance. This system is shared by the HAF’s F-16 Fighting Falcons and the Liberty Wing’s F-15E Strike Eagles.

“Coming here proves to be a significant milestone for the HAF, due to the fact we’re given the opportunity to enhance our self-sufficiency and operational readiness,” said Hellenic Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vaios Chaintoutis, HAF Aircraft Depot jet engines technician. “By training alongside the USAF, we’re able to open our minds up to new ideas and better practices. Because of our partnership, we’re capable of improving our Air Force and our mission capability.”

Training on the same jet engines ensures smoother NATO operations in both peacetime and wartime scenarios. By working closely with the USAF on jet engine maintenance, the HAF enhances its technical expertise, improves fleet readiness, and solidifies its role as a vital NATO ally.

“The only obstacle we’ve faced so far has been the language and culture barrier. In the military, we use a lot of jargon, which can get lost in translation often with our NATO counterparts,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eric Barnes, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron F100 centralized repair facility flight chief. “Thankfully, our Airmen have been able to identify that issue and correct themselves when communicating with our Greek partners.”

By developing problem-solving skills and strengthening communication between personnel, this training provides another opportunity for U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa to expand not only their working capabilities, but also their dedicated partnerships within NATO.