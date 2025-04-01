I MEF Marine of the Year 2024

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Andrade | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Geronimo Vela Jr., an intelligence specialist with the 13th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Andrade | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Geronimo Vela Jr., an intelligence specialist with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a portrait with his mother after an award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 31, 2025. Vela was named Marine of the Year for his superior performance of duties, positive attitude and dedication to mission accomplishment. The ceremony acknowledges the hard work, accomplishments and sacrifices made over the last year by recognized service members and their families in support of I MEF mission success. Vela is a native of Uvalde, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Andrade) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – In a ceremony that celebrated determination, dedication and exemplary professionalism, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Geronimo Vela Jr., an intelligence specialist with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and a native of Uvalde, Texas, was named I MEF’s Marine of the Year for 2024.



In recognition of his superior performance and contributions to mission success, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I MEF, awarded Vela a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and trophy during the ceremony, held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 31, 2025.



Although the last year he spent with the 13th MEU seemed to pass in the blink of an eye for Vela, this moment inspired reflection. Despite being nervous, Vela knew from his first day at the unit that his leadership would help define him as a Marine.



“I hit the ground running,” said Vela. “It was challenging because I still felt so new and public speaking was one of my biggest fears, but my leaders didn’t let me get discouraged. My non-commissioned officers pushed me to learn and grow as an intelligence specialist and I gained a lot of confidence in myself.”



Vela had only been with the unit for three months when he departed for his first major exercises: Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum and Marine Aviation Support Activity in the Philippines. Being forward deployed tested Vela’s skills as a new intelligence specialist as he gave his first brief to the command. The experience not only challenged his briefing ability, but opened his eyes to the significant role that his job plays in mission success.



“I didn’t know I would be going and talking in front of all these higher ups,” said Vela, as he recounts the number of officers he found himself in front of. “It made me see how important my job is, and how important it is they have all the information and awareness I’m able to give them so they can do their jobs. It felt very rewarding.”



Not long after returning from MASA, Vela deployed as part of Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, where his intelligence and briefing abilities would be applied to real-world scenarios in response to the impacts of Typhoon Krathon, locally known as Julian, in Northern Luzon, Philippines.



“The intel updates we gave helped the commander make sure humanitarian aid was delivered,” said Vela. “It was a really proud moment for all of us that what we did had a direct result and impact to the commander’s decision.”



After the Philippines, MRF-SEA took Vela to Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, and during that time, he was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Corporal for his role in mission accomplishment and adherence to the high standards of the Marine Corps.



Vela, a new NCO, had just finished a brief to leadership when his Sergeant Major asked him to remain on the stage. In front of his entire unit, it was announced he had been named Marine of the Year for 2024. Vela said the announcement came as a surprise.



“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Vela said, humbly. “It was the moment I realized everything that I did, and everything my leadership pushed me to be, paid off. The way my leaders believed in me… The reason I’m in this position today is because of everything they have done for me. I’m really grateful.”



Vela says this is only the beginning for him, and while he doesn’t know what can top Marine of the Year, each day, he will continue to strive to be better than he was the day before.