US, Australian Naval Leaders Ride Submarine, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Photo By Cmdr. Rick Moore | 250403-N-NF311-1067 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 3, 2025) – Adm. Bill Houston, director of...... read more read more Photo By Cmdr. Rick Moore | 250403-N-NF311-1067 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 3, 2025) – Adm. Bill Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, right, discusses the capabilities of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794) with Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of the Royal Australian Navy, left, and Greg Wilcock, Australian Consul-General Honolulu, center, during an underway embark aboard Montana, April 3, 2025. Montana is the second warship to be named after the state, following the armored cruiser USS Montana (ACR 13). The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Rick Moore) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Reactors Public Affairs



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Apr. 3, 2025) – Director of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Adm. Bill Houston, who completed his Submarine Command Course training on Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin in 2007, and Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, a 2003 graduate of the U.S. Navy Submarine Command Course, embarked USS Montana (SSN 794) for a combined operational familiarization opportunity at sea, April 3, 2025.



The underway on a Virginia-class fast attack submarine reinforced the strong bilateral ties between the two navies and underscored their commitment to maintain warfighting readiness and lethality to uphold security, freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.



“We have a clear mission: achieve peace through strength,” said Houston. “We are a maritime nation, and our nuclear-powered submarines provide an asymmetric advantage that is defending American and allied interests 24/7 – anywhere, anytime.”



During their visit, Houston and Hammond interacted with the crew, observed operations and toured the submarine’s propulsion plant.



Houston emphasized the significance of the partnership. "The United States and Australia share a deep and enduring commitment to freedom and security," said Houston. "Our navies continue to train together, exercise together, and deploy together, ensuring that we are always ready to defend our shared interests and strengthen peace, stability and deterrence across the Indo-Pacific region.”



Hammond highlighted the importance of the partnership. “The Royal Australian Navy has operated alongside the U.S. Navy for more than 100 years, upholding international rules, norms and standards to ensure all nation states have fair and open access to the sea.” He continued, “Enhancing our operational interchangeability at sea through exchange programs and capability partnerships greatly enhances our collective security and our ability to support a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



Houston and Hammond were joined on the underway by Greg Wilcock, Australian Consul-General Honolulu and Capt. Aaron Peterson, commodore, Submarine Squadron 1.



Training the Next Generation of Submariners

Last month, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) conducted at-sea operations as part of an iteration of the Submarine Command Course out of HMAS Stirling, in Western Australia, allowing naval officers to prepare to take command of a submarine with their Australian counterparts, gaining valuable experience in submarine operations to include weapons handling, at sea tactics, and technology.



“America must be able to project power if we're going to defend our interests and our allies,” said Houston. “As one of our nation’s most formidable weapons, America’s nuclear-Navy does just that – sail the world’s oceans to defend our interests abroad.”



In August 2024, USS Hawaii (SSN 776) participated in a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period at HMAS Stirling along with USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s ability to sustain operational submarines overseas together with its allies.



"This partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom is a generational undertaking that will continue to shape the security landscape for decades to come,” said Houston. “We are sharing expertise and laying the groundwork for a future where our navies seamlessly operate the apex predators of the sea, together."



Under the Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) Pillar I effort that supports Australia’s acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines, the U.S. Navy is training Australian submariners to operate fast-attack submarines and civilians from ASC Pty. Ltd. (formerly the Australia Submarine Corporation) to maintain them. There are currently eight Royal Australian Navy officers and 14 enlisted submariners serving on U.S. Virginia-class submarines, with dozens more undergoing training in the naval nuclear power pipeline and at the U.S. Navy’s Basic Enlisted Submarine School.



“Australia’s submariners are some of the most capable and talented in the world,” said Hammond. “They are expert stewards of diesel-electric powered submarines. The exceptionally rigorous training our submariners are receiving at the U.S. Navy’s Submarine School supercharges their skills and edges us even closer to operating our own nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s. Furthermore, the opportunity for our sailors and officers to gain hands-on experience working in U.S. Navy Nuclear submarines and learn from the extensive experience of their crews is invaluable to the achievement of our shared security objectives, and we are grateful to our U.S. partners for sharing their wisdom and experience operating these platforms.”



More than 150 Australian civilians are under instruction at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility to gain the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to maintain SSNs. Last month, four Australian civilian maintenance technicians graduated from the U.S. Navy’s Radiological Controls Technician Qualifying School (RCTQS), demonstrating significant progress in developing Australia's nuclear expertise and stewardship.



Sharing Success and a Common History

Both the U.S. and Australia share a strategic interest in maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Submarine cooperation is a key component of this shared strategic vision, and the combined submarine capabilities of the U.S. and Australia contribute to a powerful deterrent force.



Since WWII, the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy have a shared experience operating in the vast Pacific against a common adversary, fostering a sense of camaraderie. Regular joint exercises and training opportunities have been a feature of the relationship for decades, including the participation by the Royal Australian Navy in the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Command Course since 1999, and the joint development of the MK 48 torpedo and AN/BYG-1 Submarine Combat System. The advent of the AUKUS Pillar I Nuclear Submarine cooperation program is a significant evolution of the long-standing relationship between Australia and the United States.



For over 75 years, the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program has maintained an outstanding record of more than 177 million miles safely steamed on nuclear power. The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program currently operates 99 reactors and has accumulated over 7,600 reactor-years of operations. Because of the program’s demonstrated safety record, U.S. nuclear-powered warships are welcomed in more than 150 ports of call in over 50 foreign countries and dependencies.