Celebrate the Month of the Military Child with fresh flavors, spring feasts through the April 7-20 Commissary Sales Flyer

Stock up on fresh produce, quality meats, and all your grocery essentials at savings that help stretch your budget with the April 7 - 20 Commissary Sales Flyer.

NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click https://vimeo.com/1072594416/9e96ff41e3.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Stock up on fresh produce, quality meats, and all your grocery essentials at savings that help stretch your budget with the April 7 - 20 Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer).



With the sales flyer, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is offering savings deals for every occasion, whether you’re planning healthy meals for the week or treating your family to something special.



Enjoy USDA thick pork chops for just $2.12 per pound – perfect for slow-roasting or pan-searing for a juicy, golden crust. And don’t miss out on skirt steak at only $8.63 per pound, ideal for grilling. Stock up now while supplies last.



Round out your dinner menu with incredible deals on fresh, nutritious produce. Pick up asparagus from $2.49 per pound – perfect for roasting or steaming. Plus, enjoy pineapples at two for $6, great for grilling to bring out their caramelized flavor or slicing for a refreshing, tropical touch. Stock up now and add delicious variety to your meals.



From April 10 - 20, commissary patrons can save on their holiday meals, with stateside commissaries only (including Alaska and Hawaii) offering select, spiral hams (Hillshire Farm, Hormel or Smithfield) at just 99 cents a pound while supplies last. In addition to hams, shoppers will find plenty of other items in the commissary to help them prepare their holiday menus. They can also explore helpful recipes on the commissary website (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) for holiday hams and other tasty meals.



From April 10 - 13, stock up and save on Hormel Black Label Thick Cut Bacon. Enjoy Pecanwood, Cherrywood, or Original (24-ounce) starting at just $5.38 each while supplies last at stateside stores only (excludes Alaska and Hawaii).



You can also take advantage of amazing savings from April 17 - 20 on Pepsi soda products (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Mountain Dew) and Keurig soda products (Canada Dry, Diet A&W or 7 Up), with 12-pack cans, three for $12; and Coke Mini 10-pack cans, three for $12 while supplies last. Prices may vary by store.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• April is Month of the Military Child. Join us in honoring the incredible resilience and potential of military children by engaging in exciting STEM activities (https://corp.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2025-04/Stem_Activities_2025.pdf) throughout the month of April. This initiative offers hands-on, educational experiences that spark curiosity and inspire young minds to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Whether it’s building, coding or experimenting, STEM activities empower military children and provide a fun, interactive way to learn. To learn more, go to Celebrating Future Leaders, Innovators and Problem-Solvers of Tomorrow (https://corp.commissaries.com/military-child-month).



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Individual Greek Yogurt Dough Pizzas (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/dinner/individual_greek_yogurt_dough_pizzas/r/3601949547053453990). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $170 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save on purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations). The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. Four commissary patrons will win a pet DNA kit. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests by April 30. For more info visit www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Three commissary patrons will win a cat exercise wheel. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests by April 30. For more info visit www.MilitaryCatClub.com.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.



* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

