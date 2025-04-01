Philippine, U.S. Soldiers Strengthen MEDEVAC Skills in Joint Jungle Training

Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | Philippine Army soldiers partnered with U.S. Army medics for a medical...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | Philippine Army soldiers partnered with U.S. Army medics for a medical evacuation-focused Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) as part of Exercise Salaknib 2025, March 25. The training included instruction on the jungle penetrator, a ground demonstration, and a full hoist exercise using a MEDEVAC-configured U.S. Army helicopter. Salaknib is an annual bilateral exercise aimed at strengthening medical evacuation capabilities and enhancing interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CAMP TECSON, Philippines — Philippine Army soldiers partnered with U.S. Army medics for a medical evacuation-focused Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) as part of Exercise Salaknib 2025, March 25.

The MED 101 class, led by U.S. Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment “Lightning Dustoff,” provided both forces with critical hands-on instruction in MEDEVAC procedures, equipment handling and patient transport techniques designed for joint operations in austere environments.

Training began with a ground demonstration featuring several essential medical tools. Soldiers were introduced to a compact roll-out stretcher used for stabilizing patients, as well as hoist system components—including hoist lines and the jungle penetrator. U.S. instructors demonstrated how the hoist lines function, emphasizing proper attachment, balance and patient safety during extraction.

The joint training allowed both Philippine and U.S. Soldiers to build familiarity with life-saving equipment in a realistic setting—something that benefits both instructor and student.

“Mostly, we’re just trying to familiarize people with the equipment we use,” said Staff Sgt. Eleanora Raffaele, a flight paramedic with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, “Lightning Dustoff.” “But it’s also good for us, getting hands-on with a lot of that gear again. You can’t really teach experience, so it’s nice for us to get out there and work with it too.”

She said the opportunity to train with the Philippine Army added even more value to the day’s mission.

“We don’t usually get to work with them, so it was great to be able to walk them through it and help everyonethem get familiar with the systems we use,” Raffaele said.

Following the ground instruction, Philippine Army soldiers took part in a practical exercise using a U.S. Army MEDEVAC-configured helicopter, conducting aerial lifts with the jungle penetrator under guidance from U.S. flight medics.

Training events like this one highlight the growing partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Army—reinforcing the shared commitment to readiness, trust and seamless coordination in future joint operations across the Indo-Pacific.