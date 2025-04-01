Ohio River flooding disrupts locking operations at Markland and McAlpine

Locking operations at Markland Locks and Dam (Ohio River Mile 531.5) have been suspended due to high water. At McAlpine Locks and Dam (Ohio River Mile 606.8), the south (landside) chamber has ceased operations, and the north chamber is expected to close by the evening of Sunday, April 6, 2025. Additional impacts are expected downstream as river levels rise. A full summary of projected impacts at the district’s seven locks and dams on the Ohio River are listed below.



Locking operations were suspended early April 6, 2025, after close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and our industry partners. Based on current forecast, the temporary closures are expected to last until conditions improve and the Ohio River recedes, allowing safe passage through the locks.



All mariners should take direction from the lock operators or U.S. Coast Guard VTS at McAlpine Locks and Dam.



Forecasts suggest that Smithland Locks and Dam in Brookport, Illinois, will likely suspend locking by Tuesday, April 7.



Summary of projected impacts:



Markland LD: Locking ceased as of April 6

McAlpine LD: South chamber closed April 6; North chamber closure expected by this evening.

Cannelton LD: Auxiliary chamber is closed for drift flushing; not anticipating reaching locking limits.

Newburgh LD: Locking likely to cease by evening, April 6, but a fixed weir option is available to industry if conditions allow.

John T. Myers LD: Locking likely to cease by April 7 when the lower gauge hits 46.5’, but a fixed weir option is available to industry if conditions allow.

Smithland LD: Locking likely to cease April 7 when the lower gauge reaches 47.4’.

Olmsted LD: Implementing minimum 3 mph requirement over the navigation pass upbound to ensure safe passage.

USACE is closely monitoring water levels and weather conditions and will provide updates as the situation evolves.



To monitor real-time river level information, visit: https://www.weather.gov/ohrfc/



USACE is committed to keeping the public informed as conditions change. For updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleUSACE.



For more information visit, https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Louisville-District/Severe-Weather-Event-April-2025/



With a geographic area of 66,951 sq. miles in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and a small area in Tennessee, the Louisville District manages nine locks and dams: seven on the Ohio River and two on the Green River, moving an average of approximately 58 million tons through each of our locks on the Ohio River.

