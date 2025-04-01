USS Shiloh (CG 67) Returns to Home Port After Oceania Maritime Security Initiative 2025

Photo By Ensign Paula Hackbart | USS Shiloh (CG 67) patrolled, and conducted several boarding and intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Paula Hackbart | USS Shiloh (CG 67) patrolled, and conducted several boarding and intelligence gathering operations in the South Pacific region in support of Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) 2025. Shiloh was operating in the U.S. Third Fleet area of responsibility in support of the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet). see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii -- The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) returned to their home port, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, on April 04, 2025.



Shiloh, in partnership with an embarked Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) from USCG Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team, conducted several boarding and intelligence gathering operations in the South Pacific in support of Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) 2025. OMSI is a Secretary of Defense program that leverages Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the USCG's maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting maritime law enforcement in Oceania.



From February 2025 to April 2025, Shiloh patrolled the South Pacific, strengthening relationship with partner nations and ensured maritime stability and security in the region. These actions were carried out through the enforcement of provisions of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Convention (WCPFC) and bilateral law enforcement agreements it has with specific countries in the region.



Captain Bryan E. Geisert is the commanding officer aboard Shiloh.



“I am proud of what our crew accomplished and the strong partnership with our Coast Guard Shipmates’. It is a critical and unique opportunity to assist in ensuring marine resources are protected through the enforcement of international laws to enhance regional stability.” said Capt. Geisert.



Shiloh is operating in the U.S. Third Fleet area of responsibility in support of the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.