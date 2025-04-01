Fort McCoy to have rainbow trout stocked in time for 2025 fishing season

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Rainbow trout released into Big Sandy Lake are shown April 23, 2204, on South Post at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Rainbow trout released into Big Sandy Lake are shown April 23, 2204, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 4,000 trout were stocked in the lake in 2024 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Overall, workers with the USFWS' Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis., stocked more than 15,000 rainbow trout in several waterways throughout the post. USFWS personnel delivered the trout April 23 and 26, said Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood who works with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB). Trout were stocked in Suukjak Sep, Sandy, Stillwell, and Big Sandy lakes and Sparta and Swamp ponds. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Annually, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) completes a fish stocking effort at Fort McCoy that averages approximately 15,000 rainbow trout in major waterways on the installation.



The trout stocking usually happens every April by staff from the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis., and is usually just in time for the start of the annual fishing season opener in Wisconsin and on post. That will be the case again in 2025, said Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



Rood said that rainbow trout are a preferred species of fish for anglers at Fort McCoy, and that’s why they so many are stocked on post.



“Opening weekend is one of the busiest two days for angling on Fort McCoy as anglers pursue rainbow trout in some of the lakes,” Rood said. “This year should not be any different, as Fort McCoy will again be stocking six lakes with rainbow trout. This is a tradition that began in 1963 and has been carried on a for more than 60 years and totaling over 1.2 million rainbow trout stocked over that period. Creel survey results show that over 60 percent of Fort McCoy anglers will pursue rainbow trout at some point throughout the season.



“Rainbow trout are only stocked into lakes, which gives anglers the opportunity to pursue native brook and brown trout in our streams,” Rood said.



The USFWS states they take pride in their fish stocking efforts, as shown at their website at https://www.fws.gov/service/fish-stocking, noting that “fish stocking supports conservation.”



“The next time you go fishing, you might just catch a fish that was raised at a national fish hatchery,” the USFWS website states. “Since 1871 we have been working to improving recreational fishing and restoring aquatic species that are in decline, at risk, and are important to the health of our aquatic systems. Across the country the network of national fish hatcheries work with states and tribes to conserve, restore, and enhance the fish and aquatic resources of America for future generations.



“Our national fish hatcheries restore and maintain healthy fisheries through carefully planned rearing and stocking programs. Fish are stocked for numerous reasons including the recovery of federally listed, threatened, or endangered species, the restoration of imperiled species, fulfillment of tribal partnerships and trust responsibilities, and fish stocking provides excellent recreational fishing opportunities that benefit local communities.”



According to the USFWS, the Genoa National Fish Hatchery was established in 1932. The hatchery serves six Midwestern states and rears 23 species of fish to support high-priority federal management, restoration, and threatened and endangered species programs.



Overall, the USFWS states there are 71 national fish hatcheries. The USFWS also stated where all their fish go throughout the country.



No definitive dates have been set for the fish stocking, however Rood said it regularly takes place in the later part of April every year.



Anglers must have the appropriate Wisconsin licenses to fish on post, as well. This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and the Fort McCoy fishing permit.



The cost of a Fort McCoy annual fishing permit is $13 for people aged 16 and older. Permits for youth under 16, seniors, and disabled anglers and four-day fishing permits are $8. All are available for purchase through the iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



“All Fort McCoy permits, including the iSportsman Annual Access Pass expire on March 31 each year,” Rood said. “This means anyone interested in participating in recreational activities on Fort McCoy will need to log into their iSportsman account and acquire new permits for the activity they wish to participate in. For all hunting, fishing, and trapping permits, a state of Wisconsin license is required in addition to a Fort McCoy permit.



“Also, as a reminder, a free annual access pass is required for everyone participating in recreational activities including non-hunting/non-fishing activities such as hiking, dog walking, or berry picking,” Rood said.



