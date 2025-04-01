JTF-Bravo completes PANAMAX-Alpha Phase 0 2025

Fifty-one Soldiers, Airmen and Marines from Joint Task Force-Bravo conducted PANAMAX-Alpha Phase 0 in Panama, from March 24 to April 4, 2025.



PANAMAX-Alpha is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Panama conducted by JTF-Bravo and supported by the U.S. Southern Command. The exercise allows both countries to work alongside each other to strengthen relationships in security, humanitarian and logistical fields.



Members from the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Headquarters Support Company, Medical Detachment, Joint staff, and Situational Assessment Team came together to work alongside the national border service (SENAFRONT), the national aeronaval service (SENAN), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Education, and Panama’s Food Marketing Institute, all supporting PANAMAX-Alpha.



“Panamanian agencies were integral to the success of PANAMAX-Alpha,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andrew Ibos, JTF-Bravo J35 operations planner. “From the earliest planning meetings, partners like SENAN, SENAFRONT and MINSA ensured access to airfields, coordinated logistics, and supported supplies reception and distribution across remote locations. Their collaboration enabled joint humanitarian operations, ensured smooth flight operations and allowed JTF-Bravo personnel to operate effectively alongside their Panamanian counterparts.”



JTF-Bravo started off the exercise by providing four days of medical services to more than 800 people of Escobal and Sardinilla. Then, via three HH-60 Blackhawks, they transported approximately 18,000 pounds of food donated by Panama’s Food Marketing Institute to La Esmeralda off the coast of Panama.



Additionally, they transported more than 1,000 pounds of construction materials provided by the Ministry of Education to Mamitupu to Guna Yala Comarca to support the building of a local school.



Lastly, JTF-Bravo transported USSOUTHCOM, embassy and SENAN leadership to Playón Chico in support of a $1.7 million health clinic donation ceremony. The clinic was donated by USSOUTHCOM in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Government of Panama.



“The truth is that the execution, which only lasts a week and a half or two weeks, takes a whole year to plan,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, USSOUTHCOM Deputy Commander for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs. “I really thank the Panamanian forces and the forces of the United States who worked hard to execute this ambitious mission.”



PANAMAX-Alpha Phase 0 is just the first of three phases of the PANAMAX-Alpha exercise. Phase 0 focuses on providing humanitarian assistance. In turn, building up relationships, trust and operational skills needed for success in the later phases: Phase I and Phase II.





“Phase I will include unilateral collaboration with Panamanian forces, led by U.S. members featuring academic sessions, staff planning and simulations,” said Ibos. “This will transition into Phase II, where U.S. and Panamanian forces will conduct bilateral planning and a command post exercise, with U.S. forces providing non-combat support. Each phase builds toward the overall goal of improving Panama’s ability to defend the canal, with the United States acting as a trusted and capable partner.”



By supporting USSOUTHCOM’s priorities of promoting security, stability, and partnership throughout Central America, exercises such as PANAMAX-Alpha allows JTF-Bravo to hone their rapid response capabilities in a real-world environment and also reinforces partnerships with partnered nations such as Panama. All while improving humanitarian and disaster response readiness, and providing fundamental needs to the people of the region.

