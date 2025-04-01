USCGC Oliver Henry returns to Guam after successful transit post drydock, historic regional engagement   

Courtesy Photo | The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew host Australia’s high commissioner and the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew host Australia’s high commissioner and the Nauru acting police commissioner along with members of the Nauru Police Force Maritime Unit on March 26, 2025, in Nauru. The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew returned to their homeport in Guam on April 1, 2025, following several months of drydock maintenance in Honolulu, leveraging their 4,844 nautical mile transit back to Guam to conduct operations, respond to a search and rescue (SAR) case, and make history with the first-ever U.S. government vessel to moor at the Republic of Nauru’s newly constructed wharf. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew returned to its homeport in Guam on April 1, 2025, concluding a significant transit from Hawai’i showcasing the U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to maritime security, safety, and partnership across the Pacific.



Following several months of drydock maintenance in Honolulu, the crew leveraged their transit back to Guam to conduct operations, respond to a search and rescue (SAR) case, and make history with the first-ever U.S. government vessel to moor at the Republic of Nauru’s newly constructed wharf.



Spanning 4,844 nautical miles, the 19-day voyage underscored the crew’s role in providing a sustained U.S. presence in support of U.S. territories and Compact of Free Association (COFA) partners.



“Our crew showed what it means to be adaptable and committed, seamlessly shifting from planned missions to answering the call of mariners in need,” said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of Oliver Henry. “Whether we’re rescuing people at sea or building stronger bonds with our Pacific neighbors, we’re here to help maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It’s about peace through presence—standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners to keep this region free and open.”



A key highlight was the cutter’s port visit to Nauru from March 25 to 27, during which the crew hosted Australia’s high commissioner and the Nauru acting police commissioner and conducted a small boat and maritime law enforcement subject matter expert exchange with the Nauru Police Force Maritime Unit. This visit continues U.S.–Nauru efforts to reinforce broader regional maritime security efforts.



The crew also responded to a SAR case on March 29, rescuing two distressed mariners from an 18-foot skiff adrift near Namoluk Atoll, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). After a Caroline Islands Air aircrew located the vessel, the Oliver Henry team arrived on the scene, recovered the survivors, and safely returned them and their skiff to Namoluk, coordinating with local authorities.



“Bringing mariners back to their families never gets old—it’s a feeling that stays with you,” said Lt. Cerrato. “This isn’t our first time, and yet every rescue reminds us why we’re out here. We’re proud to be part of this Pacific community, connected by water, and ready to step up for our Freely Associated partners whenever they need us.”



Additional accomplishments included four observation reports on Republic of Korea and Japanese longliners, ensuring compliance with maritime regulations, and qualifying two coxswains, one quartermaster of the watch, one boat engineer, and three damage control specialists. The crew conducted nine navigation, damage control, and anti-terrorism/force protection drills, sharpening their operational edge.



The deployment reflects the United States’s emphasis on fostering stability and resilience through presence and partnership, ensuring the U.S. remains a reliable ally in this strategically vital region.



