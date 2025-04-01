Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Riverine Squadron 11 (MSRON 11 FRWD) Coxswain Pinning Ceremony

    MSRON 11 Coxswain Ceremony

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Grant Cooper | New Coxswains stand at attention awaiting the Coxswain Ceremony.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Grant Cooper 

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11

    On Wednesday, April 2, 2024, a time-honored tradition took place at Naval Amphibious Base (NAB) San Diego as six members of MSRON 11 FWD were formally pinned as Coxswains.

    Captain Motes, Commanding Officer of Maritime Expeditionary Security Riverine Squadron 11 (MSRON 11 HQ), presided over the ceremony and presented each newly designated Coxswain with their official letters of designation—granting them authority over the operation of their craft and crew.

    In keeping with tradition, each new Coxswain was pinned by a fellow Coxswain—often a mentor or close shipmate—who had supported them throughout the rigorous preparation process, including demanding underway evaluations and board assessments. This milestone marks the culmination of a challenging and rewarding journey.

    Congratulations to the newly pinned Coxswains (from left to right):
    BM2 Vu, CM1 Llamas, CM2 Gonzalez, CM2 Ibrahimllari, HT2 Felix Thompson, and BMC Shine.

    Bravo Zulu, Shipmates!

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 21:04
    Story ID: 494541
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
