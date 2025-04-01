On Wednesday, April 2, 2024, a time-honored tradition took place at Naval Amphibious Base (NAB) San Diego as six members of MSRON 11 FWD were formally pinned as Coxswains.



Captain Motes, Commanding Officer of Maritime Expeditionary Security Riverine Squadron 11 (MSRON 11 HQ), presided over the ceremony and presented each newly designated Coxswain with their official letters of designation—granting them authority over the operation of their craft and crew.



In keeping with tradition, each new Coxswain was pinned by a fellow Coxswain—often a mentor or close shipmate—who had supported them throughout the rigorous preparation process, including demanding underway evaluations and board assessments. This milestone marks the culmination of a challenging and rewarding journey.



Congratulations to the newly pinned Coxswains (from left to right):

BM2 Vu, CM1 Llamas, CM2 Gonzalez, CM2 Ibrahimllari, HT2 Felix Thompson, and BMC Shine.



Bravo Zulu, Shipmates!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2025 Date Posted: 04.03.2025 21:04 Story ID: 494541 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 94 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Expeditionary Security Riverine Squadron 11 (MSRON 11 FRWD) Coxswain Pinning Ceremony, by PO1 Grant Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.