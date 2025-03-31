USAG Rheinland-Pfalz chaplain team recognized for support after loss of teammate

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Religious Services Office (RSO) team is...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Religious Services Office (RSO) team is recognized on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 26, for providing critical support to the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz (LRC RP) and the family of a deceased employee. From left: James Charette, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz director; Maj. Craig Poole, community chaplain, Staff Sgt. Samcess Fofanah, RSO noncommissioned officer in charge, Specialist Yuri Li, RSO funds technician; and Col. Ernest Lane, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, who presented the coins. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Religious Support Office (RSO) team was recognized on Kleber Kaserne, March 26, for support they provided following the unexpected passing of a host nation teammate and long-standing employee of the garrison.



Three Soldiers from the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz RSO team – Maj. Craig Poole, community chaplain, Staff Sgt. Samcess Fofanah, RSO noncommissioned officer in charge, and Specialist Yuri Li, RSO funds technician – offered spiritual and emotional support to Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz (LRC RP) employees and family members of Michael Weis, who passed away Feb. 19. They provided grief support and counseling and opened the chapel for a remembrance ceremony providing a forum for LRC RP leaders to present a posthumous award to the family.



Col. Ernest Lane, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presented the RSO team with coins in recognition and appreciation for their demonstration of strength, resilience and compassion during a difficult time.



“On behalf of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the RSO team,” Lane said. “Your efforts provided much-needed comfort and support to the LRC team and the Weis family. Your actions truly made a difference.”



James Charette, LRC RP director, said the loss of their colleague is deeply felt.



“Today’s coin presentation ceremony is about the power of community,” Charette said. “We all came together to provide vital support during a difficult time, and that's what truly matters."



