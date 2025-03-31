Veteran Long Ranger takes command of 307th Operations Group

Col. Aaron Bohl, a long-time member of the 307th Bomb Wing, took command of the 307th Operations Group during a ceremony here, March 28.

Bohl, a native of Bossier City, Louisiana, has held numerous positions within the 307th BW since crossing over from the Marine Corps 13 years ago.

A former AH-1W Cobra instructor pilot in the Marines, Bohl transitioned to the B-52 Stratofortress and has served as the 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander and 307th Operations Group Deputy Commander.

“Col. Bohl, you have the talent, experience, and credibility right where (outgoing commander) Col. Pontius left off, and I know you will do great things for the 307th Operations Group,” said Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing commander.

Addressing the 307th OG for the first time, Bohl expressed admiration for the unit’s success and hope for its future.

“To the 307th Operations Group, I don’t think you have an appreciation for how amazing you are, and words cannot express how deeply humbled I am to serve as your commander,” said Bohl. “I am ready, you are ready, we are ready.”

Bohl replaces outgoing commander, Col. Michael Pontius who will take a staff position at Air Force Global Strike Command.

