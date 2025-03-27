U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District will increase outflows from Mud Mountain Dam, starting April 1.



Flows will increase from the current rate of approximately 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 4,000 or 5,000 cfs and remain there until all the stored water is passed downstream.



Mud Mountain Dam has been storing more water than usual to support essential construction work at its fish passage facility.



The facility located near Enumclaw, Washington, is designed to trap and haul migrating salmon around the dam.



The facility is in its fifth year of operation and is the largest trap-and-haul fish passage facility in the nation, built under a $112 million dollar contract.



USACE officials coordinate with tribal, federal and state agencies when changing water flows for this type of work.



As always, river users are cautioned that flows can change without warning.



Mud Mountain Dam is an earthen, rock-filled structure built by the Army Corps in 1948 for flood risk management and fish passage.



The project protects more than 400,000 homes and businesses along the White and Puyallup river valleys, between Buckley and Tacoma, Washington.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2025 Date Posted: 03.31.2025 12:32 Story ID: 494148 Location: SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE increases outflows at Mud Mountain Dam April 1, by Dallas Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.